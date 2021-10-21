NBA Hall Of Famer Isiah Thomas, CEO Of One World Pharma And Isiah International, Announces Participation In The Stellantis-National Business League Black Supplier Development Program

DETROIT, Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One World Pharma, the largest Black-controlled and operated, fully-licensed cannabis and hemp producer in Colombia, and Isiah International, announce the Company's participation in the nation's first black supplier development program. Announced yesterday, the National Black Supplier Development Program is a joint initiative of the automaker Stellantis, and the National Business League (NBL).

"We are extremely proud to work with Stellantis and the NBL, alongside the other companies that form the initial collective of the National Black Supplier Development Program," said Isiah Thomas, Chairman and CEO of Isiah International, and Vice Chairman and CEO of One World Pharma. "This partnership represents a milestone for our continued execution on the exacting standards we have set for ourselves as an ESG leader. We share Stellantis's dedication to developing relationships with Black businesses for future contracting and procurement opportunities. We look forward to creating products for the fast-growing and more sustainable industrial hemp market, which industry analysts expect to reach $36B globally by 2026."

The market size for bioplastics is significant. By the year 2024/2025, it is estimated the bioplastic needs for a typical auto manufacturer will require approximately 30,000 metric tons of hemp fiber in the production of 100,000 tons of bioplastics. The opportunities in the packaging market are even greater, with projected requirements in 2024/2025 of 300,000 metric tons of hemp fiber in the production of 1 million tons of bioplastic."The Stellantis-National Business League Black Supplier Development Program is an idea whose time has come," said Mark Stewart, COO, Stellantis North America, during a kick-off event at the company's Conner Event Center in Detroit. "It is an idea that addresses the need to take direct, decisive and intentional action to bring economic opportunity to communities that have been denied equal access to the marketplace for far too long and to confirm, in a very intentional way, our ability to realize the full promise of our country to ensure that its economic systems are open to all, equally."

One World Pharma and Isiah International are uniquely positioned in the Black Supplier Development Program as environmentally, socially and governance-aligned (ESG) companies that not only operate according to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), but specifically address a majority of the 17 UNSDGs. Please read more about the UNSDGs here: https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/sustainable-development-goals/. The Company's long-term visions are to eliminate volatile organic compounds (VOC) and plastics through hemp-derived bioplastic production.

About Stellantis Stellantis is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision: to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis leverages its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the marques with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates.

About the National Business LeagueThe National Business League, which was founded on August 23, 1900, by the legendary Booker T. Washington, is the first and largest nonprofit, non-partisan and non-sectarian Black business and professional trade association. The NBL, celebrating a 120-year legacy, has more than 120,000 members nationwide and 125 plus Fortune 500 Corporate Partners, with regional offices in Atlanta, GA, Detroit, MI, Los Angeles, CA, and Washington, D.C., as well as more than 367 local league chapters across the country. The organization provides access to 2.6 million Black businesses throughout the United States.

About One World Pharma, Inc.One World Pharma, Inc. is a fully licensed cannabis and hemp producer with offices and operations in Las Vegas, and Bogota and Popayan, Colombia. One World Pharma planted its first crop of cannabis in 2018 at its cultivation site in Popayan, Colombia, and began harvesting commercially in the first quarter of 2020. The company expects to supply its global clients with the highest quality industrial and commercial applications for cannabis, hemp and hemp products, including derivatives in crude oil, distillate, and isolate forms with industrial scale production to serve global cannabis and hemp demand. Its products are produced and tested to GAP, GMP and ISO standards. As its name suggests, One World is also focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, with particular emphasis on its impact on the environment as well as ensuring that its employees, particularly those within its Colombia operations, are valued and recognized for their contributions, while simultaneously maintaining stewardship over their indigenous land.

