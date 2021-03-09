NB Pure Launches New Multi-Fiber Supplement

PHOENIX, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NB Pure (formerly Nutritional Brands), announced a new addition to their natural ingredient supplement family: Daily Multi-Fiber Blend, an all-inclusive fiber supplement for optimal digestive health.

Delivering the most premium fiber on the market, NB Pure's Daily Multi-Fiber is the perfect blend of both soluble and insoluble fiber to ensure the body's digestive tract is moving efficiently. Sourced from premium ingredients like psyllium, oat fiber and chia seed, this product is equipped to give consumers the regulation they both deserve and need for peak gut health.

"Fiber is an important part of one's diet and we simply don't get enough to properly nourish our digestive system. That's why we created the Multi-Fiber Blend," said Danna Pratte, CEO and owner of NB Pure. "Our balanced blend of soluble and insoluble fiber was designed for everyone in mind, to make their health and well-being a priority."

Fiber is important for overall gut health yet most Americans are not getting enough in their daily routine to properly nourish their digestive systems. That's why NB Pure has made it their mission to bring to market a universal fiber supplement that checks all the boxes of digestive health. NB Pure's Daily Multi-Fiber tastes great, dissolves into liquids with ease and is free from artificial flavors and additives.

This revolutionary combination of both soluble and insoluble fiber can provide consumers with a plethora of benefits, including weight management, constipation relief, feeding healthy gut bacteria, lowering cholesterol, stabilizing blood sugar levels and more.

The Daily Multi-Fiber comes in a refreshing coconut lime flavor and contains 60 servings per container. Consumers can find it on NB Pure's website for $28.95.

To keep up with the brand's latest innovations in the health and wellness space, visit the NB Pure website at nbpure.com or follow their Instagram page @nbpure .

About NB Pure

NB Pure has been in the dietary supplement industry for over 25 years. Their mission is to provide the highest quality supplements to those who seek a natural approach to their everyday health care needs. Their commitment to excellence ensures that their products meet and exceed industry standards for purity, potency, and bioavailability and allows them to provide consumers with cutting-edge and innovative products.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

RJ Carvis 304760@email4pr.com

Ryan Smart224.234.5232

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nb-pure-launches-new-multi-fiber-supplement-301243436.html

SOURCE NB Pure