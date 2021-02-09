Navistar Shares Vision Of Opportunity For Service Technicians

LISLE, Ill., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navistar International Corporation (NAV) - Get Report and its International ® dealer network are building momentum through their TECH EmPOWERment initiative, which is supplying accredited technical schools with valuable training equipment, real-world advisory counsel and insights into the opportunities available to aspiring technicians.

The program's new website, www.internationaltrucks.com/support/tech-empowerment, shares valuable information on the great career opportunities available to service technicians in the transportation industry. The site provides information on becoming a technician; applying to dealership jobs; dealer/school partnerships; and military recruitment placement, including the company's Service Allies initiative.

"We're excited about the accelerating pace of equipment donations and other support that Navistar and our dealer network are providing to qualified technical schools nationwide," said Ana Salcido, manager, Technician Recruitment, Navistar. "This new website complements that support with useful information aimed at those entering the workforce, showcasing the opportunities and benefits of this profession."

The site includes statistics and information about this career path, as well as testimonials from service managers, instructors and service technicians. The site also offers recent graduates and qualified technicians the opportunity to search and apply directly for open service positions throughout the International ® truck and IC Bus ® dealer networks.

On top of the new website, Salcido cited the accelerating pace of dealer equipment donations to participating technical schools in recent months. During the fourth quarter of Navistar's 2020 fiscal year, donations were made to four educational institutions:

University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima, Ohio , by West Michigan International;

in , by West Michigan International; Owens Community College in Perrysburg, Ohio , by Selking International;

in , by Selking International; Minnesota State Community & Technical College in Fergus Falls , Minn., by Nelson Leasing; and

, Minn., by Nelson Leasing; and St. Cloud Minnesota State College in Alexandria, Minn. , by Nelson Leasing.

"In all, nine institutions received donations during fiscal 2020," Salcido said.

During the first quarter of the company's 2021 fiscal year, donations have already been made to 10 institutions, including:

Building on this commitment to technical schools, Salcido cited the importance of getting the word out to a new generation of technicians and potential technicians.

"Our Navistar 4.0 business strategy includes a strong commitment to customer uptime, and we know that having skilled technicians in the service department is a key component of that uptime promise," Salcido said. "The new TECH EmPOWERment site will drive more recruitment to the company's dealer network, educating prospective technicians about the benefits of working at any of over 700 International ® truck and IC Bus ® dealer locations."

Visit www.InternationalTrucks.com/dealernetwork to find a nearby dealer.

