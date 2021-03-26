Navis To Be Acquired By Leading Technology Investment Firm Accel-KKR

Navis, a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, announced that Accel-KKR, a Silicon Valley-based technology-focused...

Navis, a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading organizations across the shipping supply chain, announced that Accel-KKR, a Silicon Valley-based technology-focused investment firm, has reached an agreement to acquire Navis from Cargotec. The transaction is subject to normal regulatory approvals and works council consultation in relevant jurisdictions.

Navis is recognized as a global leader providing mission critical software solutions and services for terminal, vessel and carrier, and inland freight operators and will play an important future role in delivering best-in-class technology and innovation to keep global cargo flowing.

"We are thrilled to welcome the entire Navis team to the Accel-KKR portfolio of market-leading software companies," said Park Durrett, Managing Director of Accel-KKR. "In today's world, the movement of goods for a vast array of shippers and operators has increased exponentially in volume, velocity and complexity, amplifying the need for powerful workflow optimization and full visibility into every corner of supply chains. Navis will extend Accel-KKR's focus on investing in solutions that can drive toward a true end-to-end, all-in-one execution and visibility platform that shippers and operators have been seeking."

Under Cargotec's ownership and investment, Navis established a market leading position in terminal operating systems and made a number of strategic acquisitions that strengthened Navis' presence in enterprise software for global logistics providers.

"Navis is looking forward to the next stage in our growth with Accel-KKR, a technology-focused investment firm that brings a wealth of enterprise software expertise, network and global resources," said Benoit de la Tour, Navis President and CEO. "We are also grateful for the strategic support and strong partnership Cargotec has provided during their ownership."

Citi is serving as financial advisor and Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c. is serving as legal counsel to Cargotec.

About Navis, LLC

Navis is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading organizations across the cargo supply chain. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services, to enable our customers, regardless of cargo type, to maximize performance and reduce risk. Through its holistic approach to operational optimization, Navis customers benefit from improved visibility, velocity and measurable business results. Whether tracking cargo through a terminal, improving vessel safety and cargo capacity, optimizing rail network planning and asset utilization, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis helps all customers streamline operations. www.navis.com

About Accel-KKR

Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment firm with over $10 billion in capital commitments. The firm focuses on software and tech-enabled businesses, well-positioned for topline and bottom-line growth. At the core of Accel-KKR's investment strategy is a commitment to developing strong partnerships with the management teams of its portfolio companies and a focus on building value alongside management by leveraging the significant resources available through the Accel-KKR network. Accel-KKR focuses on middle-market companies and provides a broad range of capital solutions including buyout capital, minority-growth investments, and credit alternatives. Accel-KKR also invests across a wide range of transaction types including private company recapitalizations, divisional carve-outs and going-private transactions. In 2019 and 2020, Inc. named Accel-KKR to "PE 50 - The Best Private Equity Firms for Entrepreneurs", its annual list of founder-friendly private equity firms. Accel-KKR is headquartered in Menlo Park with offices in Atlanta and London. Visit accel-kkr.com to learn more.

About Cargotec Corporation

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed United Nations Global Compact's Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2020 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com

