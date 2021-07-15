Navigator CO2 Announces Key Service Provider Additions To Its Heartland Greenway CCS System, De-Risking Project Execution

DALLAS, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigator CO 2 Ventures ("Navigator") announced today that it has entered into contracts with three industry-leading companies to utilize their respective expertise in advancing the execution of the Heartland Greenway CO 2 Pipeline Transportation and Sequestration System ("Heartland Greenway System"). Tenaska and Advanced Resources International ("ARI") will lead the overall development of the initial sequestration site, to be located in south central Illinois. The combination of Tenaska's extensive experience building world-class, highly technical infrastructure projects and ARI's sub-surface expertise and Class VI permitting proficiency provide the Heartland Greenway System unparalleled execution capability. Chabina Energy Partners is working with Navigator to promote the commercial outreach and contracting structure, leveraging its extensive track record in renewable fuels transactions and investment opportunities focused on broad-based industrial decarbonization.

"It is a privilege to work alongside these world-class companies to propel the Heartland Greenway System forward for our customers," said Matt Vining, CEO of Navigator CO 2 Ventures. "Aligning our core competencies provides the perfect complement for the overall execution plan. Projects such as these are capital intensive and require a high degree of precision to reach completion. These parties bring the necessary technical capability along with an integrity-first approach that aligns with Navigator's culture."

"Tenaska is excited to work with the Navigator team once again, and on a project that will provide needed infrastructure to capture carbon emissions," said Chris Leitner, president of Tenaska's Strategic Development & Acquisitions Group. "The Heartland Greenway System will be an important link in the nation's shift toward decarbonization."

"Our experience designing and developing carbon storage projects to meet regulatory requirements and commercial storage volumes will enable the Heartland Greenway System to be a dependable resource for the storage of CO 2 for emissions sources throughout the Midwest," said Vello Kuuskraa, President of Advanced Resources International.

"Our experience in these markets confirms that decarbonization is not a 'one size fits all' model. Understanding the nuances within various critical industries is essential to advancing the broader low-carbon economy. The beauty of the Heartland Greenway's novel value proposition is that it makes decarbonization accessible for participants across the entire value chain," said Scott Chabina, CEO of Chabina Energy Partners.

About Navigator CO2 VenturesNavigator CO 2 Ventures provides comprehensive midstream services including product gathering, transportation and sequestration. The company is committed to building and operating all of our projects to meet and often exceed safety requirements, while minimizing the collective impact to the environment, landowners and the public during construction and ongoing operations. More information is available at www.navigatorco2.com.

About TenaskaTenaska is one of the leading independent energy companies in the United States, with a reputation for high standards and expertise in natural gas and electric power marketing, energy management, development and acquisition of energy assets, and operation of generating facilities. Forbes magazine consistently ranks Tenaska among the 50 largest private U.S. companies. Gross operating revenues were $7.7 billion in 2020.

Tenaska is a 2021 U.S. Best Managed Company, a recognition given by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal to private companies that demonstrate excellence in strategic planning and execution, corporate culture and financial results.

Tenaska has developed, managed and/or operated approximately 22 gigawatts (GW) of natural gas-fueled and renewables generation. Its development portfolios include more than 16 GW of solar, wind and energy storage projects. The current Tenaska operating fleet includes 7.5 GW of generating facilities.

More information is available at www.tenaska.com .

About Advanced Resources International, IncARI is an industry leading consulting and development firm in the carbon storage, unconventional resources, and enhanced oil recovery space. ARI has an extensive track record with CO 2 storage in oil and gas reservoirs and geologic formations. The ARI team has provided definitive leadership for clients on characterization, development and permitting of CCUS projects across the United States and internationally. More information is available at www.adv-res.com.

About Chabina Energy PartnersChabina Energy Partners is the leading strategic advisor dedicated to advancing renewable fuels and related decarbonization activity (CCUS) across the transportation, manufacturing, and energy sectors. We are passionate, subject-matter experts with direct transaction experience successfully advising clients across the entire capital structure and throughout the evolution of the low-carbon economy. More information is available at www.chabinaenergy.com.

