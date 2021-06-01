Navigator Announces Momentum Building Larger Carbon Capture Project

DALLAS, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigator CO 2 Ventures ("Navigator") announced today the successful conclusion of the non-binding open season of its carbon capture pipeline system ("CCS"). The proposed CCS project seeks to provide biorefineries and other industrial participants a long-term, economic path to materially reduce their carbon footprint by capturing and transporting CO 2 through 1,200 miles of pipeline across five Midwest states to a permanent sequestration site. Based on extensive feedback from potential customers representing diverse emissions sources, and in an effort to provide a holistic solution for multiple industries, Navigator is actively looking to expand the capacity of the pipeline and proceed with multiple sequestration sites, creating an injection capacity of up to 12 million metric tonnes per year.

pipeline project would benefit agricultural, liquid fuels and other industrial emission sources

Navigator previously announced its partnership with BlackRock Global Energy & Power Infrastructure Fund to develop the CCS in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, Minnesota and Illinois; Valero Energy Corporation is the anchor customer. The proposed system plans to transport liquefied carbon dioxide through the pipeline to a sequestration site. At full capacity, the CCS will have the ability to capture and store enough CO 2 to be the equivalent of removing approximately 2.6 million cars from the road per year or planting 550 million trees per year or eliminating carbon footprint of Kansas City 1.5 times over. According to the International Energy Agency, carbon capture and storage projects have the ability to reduce global CO 2 emissions by almost one fifth, and lower the cost of addressing climate change by 70%.

Navigator will use the information received during the non-binding open season to continue working with interested shippers on binding commercial agreements. The framework of these agreements will form the basis to launch the binding open season, expected early June 2021. This CCS project is one of the first large-scale, commercially viable, carbon pipelines to be developed in the United States. Plans are underway to further expand the scope of the project as needed to accommodate future incremental customer demand. Navigator anticipates the CCS project to begin operations in-phases beginning in late 2024.

For more information regarding the open season, please contact Laura McGlothlin, Chief Commercial Officer, at lmcglothlin@navigatorco2.com or visit www.navigatorco2.com.

About Navigator CO2 VenturesHeadquartered in Dallas, Navigator CO 2 Ventures provides comprehensive midstream services including product gathering, transportation and sequestration. The company is committed to building and operating all of our projects to meet and often exceed safety requirements, while minimizing the collective impact to the environment, landowners and the public during construction and ongoing operations. More information is available at www.navigatorco2.com.

Media Contact:

Andrew Bates515-201-5860

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/navigator-announces-momentum-building-larger-carbon-capture-project-301302975.html

SOURCE Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC