Navigating The Next Great Shift In Tech: Returning To The Office

CHICAGO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In, a technology recruitment platform that elevates the tech industry and its people, today released a new report that reveals companies' and employees' perspectives on returning to the office.

When companies deliver workplace environments that professionals want, they'll ultimately win and retain top talent.

From March to May 2021, Built In surveyed technology professionals and employers across the US. As companies begin planning their return-to-work strategies, the survey explores many ways in which the remote experience in 2020 and beyond is likely to change the future of work. The report provides insights for companies that seek to thrive by coming into alignment with employee and candidate preferences.

"Employees and companies are grappling with how to navigate the new normal," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "Built In engages millions of tech professionals and works with more than 1,800 employers, so we're positioned to understand the gap between what employees want and how far companies are willing to go to accommodate them. In the hottest hiring market we've ever seen in tech, the report shows that companies need to respond to the preferences of their employees and candidates. When companies deliver workplace environments that professionals want, they'll ultimately win and retain top talent."

Key Findings

Most companies (63 percent) have yet to announce their return-to-work plans.

Employees of companies that have announced their plans are unimpressed: 26 percent of employees are either dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with their companies' plans.

22 percent of companies are still unsure whether they will offer flexible work options.

75 percent of technology professionals stated they are at least slightly likely to apply for a new job in the next 12 months.

16 percent of employees said they do not plan to return to the office at all post-COVID.

85 percent of employees said that, when looking for their next job, remote work options will be very important in their decision-making process.

