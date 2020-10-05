Navigating Benefits: Benefitfocus Delivers Enhancements To Streamline Open Enrollment

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (BNFT) - Get Report, a leading technology platform provider enabling rapid innovation for employers, health plans and consumers, today announced software updates to its platform. Updates focus on leveraging AI and analytics to better support health plans, brokers, employers and consumers as they navigate benefit enrollment and administration, remote work, a multigenerational workforce, and the economic downturn.

"Benefitfocus continues to deliver value and ease of use for its customers by leveraging artificial intelligence, data and insights to improve our platform, the consumer experience and the entire benefits ecosystem," said Annmarie Fini, Executive Vice President, Customer Success, Benefitfocus. "Benefits administration is often challenging, and we want to help our customers by removing friction, improving insights and ensuring our connected ecosystem has the highest quality data to get the information they need quickly and easily."

How the software updates will simplify the benefits experience:

Quote-to-Pay Management for Health Plans : A single, end-to-end solution that allows for the quoting, selling, enrollment and billing of insurance products through one system.

: A single, end-to-end solution that allows for the quoting, selling, enrollment and billing of insurance products through one system. Smart Moments Event-Driven Messaging : Usability enhancements including the ability to multi-select message settings and content, preview projected recipients, and access pre-built messages and templates from the Benefitfocus Community Resource Center.

: Usability enhancements including the ability to multi-select message settings and content, preview projected recipients, and access pre-built messages and templates from the Benefitfocus Community Resource Center. Enhanced Online Chat Creates Ease for Consumers : Allows another avenue for consumers to have their questions answered. Consumers can also use the AI-driven chat tool to submit documentation and access previous chat transcripts.

: Allows another avenue for consumers to have their questions answered. Consumers can also use the AI-driven chat tool to submit documentation and access previous chat transcripts. Deeper Insights to Help Employers Control Health Care Costs: Includes new Health Insights Administrator Dashboard for employers, which provides access to health plan cost information, specific cost drivers and compliance categories, along with peer benchmarks, in an easy-to-consume dashboard format.

The Community Resource Center Benefitfocus' investment in optimizing its solutions is enabled by the world's largest benefits community. Health plans, brokers, and employers all participate in an interactive online community generating new solution ideas that inform each of the Benefitfocus releases.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/navigating-benefits-benefitfocus-delivers-enhancements-to-streamline-open-enrollment-301145986.html

SOURCE Benefitfocus, Inc.