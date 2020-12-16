Navigate Donates $125,000 For Rental And Mortgage Assistance In Virginia

Funds can be used to help local families as the CDC eviction ban expires

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Navigate Affordable Housing Partners Board of Directors is donating $125,000 to United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg for rent and housing assistance. This donation will help at-risk families stay in their homes as the CDC eviction ban expires on December 31, 2020.

"We believe quality housing is a fundamental human right," said Board Chair Spencer Ragland, "But COVID-19 has left many people unable to pay their rent. Thousands of Virginia families are at risk of eviction. We hope this will help people stay in their homes."

The contribution is part of Navigate Gives Back, an initiative focused on charitable funding and voluntarism that empowers the communities Navigate serves.

"We are living through a period of unprecedented struggle due to the COVID-19 pandemic," said James Taylor, President & CEO of United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg. "Many families in our area are at risk of eviction and homelessness without some type of relief. We are grateful to Navigate Affordable Housing Partners for their generous gift. Thanks to Navigate, we will be able to help local at-risk families avoid a more dire situation in the months ahead."

The Census Bureau reports more than 386,000 Virginia households are currently behind on rent or mortgage payments.

