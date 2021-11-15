Navient Supports New Boys & Girls Clubs Of America Curriculum, Offering College Payment Resources To Teens Nationwide

ATLANTA and WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boys & Girls Clubs of America, a seasoned leader in youth development, and Navient, a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions, announced the launch of a new digital program to help young people and their families learn about financial aid and how to pay for college. This online program expands upon Diplomas to Degrees (d2D), Boys & Girls Clubs of America's well-established college readiness program, to guide high schoolers through their postsecondary education and career planning journeys.

Diplomas to Degrees can be accessed through Boys & Girls Clubs of America's online platform, MyFuture. The new data-driven curriculum includes activities for teens to learn about college costs, understand financial aid, complete the FAFSA, learn how to find scholarships and understand student loans. The program also helps club members identify trusted adults who can guide them through their journey, including discussion guides and parent handouts.

"I absolutely love the new Diplomas to Degrees curriculum. I appreciate the input and guidance that Navient provided. The website is extremely user friendly and easy to navigate," said Cherri Rowe, Chief Program Officer at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas. "This will be a great item for teens to have as they are enrolling in college and preparing for the next phase of their educational or career journeys."

Boys & Girl Clubs of America reaches 4.3 million young people across the country, providing safe spaces for kids and teens to reach their full potential both in after-school and summer programs.

"Boys & Girls Clubs of America is committed to ensuring all Club members remain on track to graduate from high school, with a plan for the future," said Jim Clark, President & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "We are honored to partner with Navient to help young people develop the skills needed to financially prepare for college, and to enable success in their futures."

"Decisions on whether to attend college and how to afford the investment are daunting for any family, regardless of their financial situation," said Navient President and CEO Jack Remondi. "However, research shows that young people who have clear career goals and caring mentors are more likely to complete their degrees, which is why we're pleased to partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to support teens and their families during this time. We are confident that this new program will make a meaningful difference to support young people as they pursue their next step after high school."

Earlier this year, Navient also supported Boys & Girls Clubs of America's launch of Roadmap to Careers, a career exploration tool that helps young people develop a plan for their future, using their personal interests and college and career planning data as a guide.

About NavientNavient (Nasdaq: NAVI) is a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. We help our clients and millions of Americans achieve success through technology-enabled financing, services, and support. Learn more at Navient.com.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of AmericaFor 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

