Navient CEO To Present At 2021 Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum On Feb. 25

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions, today announced that President and CEO Jack Remondi will speak at the Credit Suisse Annual Financial Services Forum at 8:45 a.m. ET Feb. 25.

A live audio webcast, along with any materials used during the presentation, will be available at Navient.com/investors. A replay will be available for approximately two weeks.

About NavientNavient (Nasdaq: NAVI) is a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels.

