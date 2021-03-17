Navidea Biopharmaceuticals To Host Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call And Corporate Update

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) ("Navidea" or the "Company"), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday,...

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) ("Navidea" or the "Company"), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT) to discuss financial results and corporate developments for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Jed Latkin, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael Rosol, Chief Medical Officer, and Joel Kaufman, Chief Business Officer, will host the call and webcast to discuss the financial results and provide an update on recent developments and clinical progress. Management will be available to answer questions live immediately following the earnings announcement and prepared remarks portion of the call.

To participate in the call and webcast, please refer to the information below:

Event: Q4 2020 Earnings and Business Update Conference CallDate: Wednesday, March 24, 2021Time: 5:00 p.m. (EDT)U.S. & Canada Dial-in: 877-407-0312International Dial-in: +1 201-389-0899Conference ID: 13714810Webcast Link: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/navidbioph20210324/en

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of Navidea's corporate website at www.navidea.com. In addition, the recorded conference call can be replayed and will be available for 90 days following the call on Navidea's website.

