Naviance By Hobsons Announces 2020 Growth Despite Unprecedented Year

College and career readiness platform added more than 600,000 new students and 9 out of 10 schools chose to continue with Naviance

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools and students across the country were forced to quickly pivot from traditional, in-person teaching and learning to entirely virtual settings. Despite this sudden shift, schools have gone on to succeed in 2020 — and so has Naviance by Hobsons , the leading college, career, and life readiness platform.

We welcome the opportunity to serve schools and their students as they prepare for their post-secondary goals.

While learning methodology may have changed, school districts across the country have shown an unwavering support for students' post-secondary success. 2020 has been a year of growth and positive momentum for Naviance, as well as a year to invest in our K-12 partners. To support schools and districts across the country as their students faced new social emotional learning needs, Hobsons provided $3 million-worth of its Naviance Curriculum product for free to schools nationwide, which prompted Newsweek to recognize Hobsons as one of the top 50 companies that have stood out during the pandemic.

The college application process shifted dramatically, with many colleges and universities adopting test-optional policies. For students using Naviance, interest in higher education has never been higher, with a 15% growth in the number of students expressing interest in college after high school. Students' usage of Naviance's college match tool has increased by 19.4%, and Naviance processed more than 7 million college applications so far this year.

As featured in a recent Inside Higher Education article, students using Naviance are interested in value more than ever. In the cost category, "meets 100% of need" is the top search criteria and students researched more than $8 billion in scholarships. Across the U.S., 4 out of every 10 high school students now use Naviance, and in 2020 more than 600,000 new students were added to the Naviance community.

"The obstacles our K-12 partners faced this year have been unlike any before. We're proud to have played a part in helping schools continue to serve and support their students through Naviance," said Kate Cassino, Chief Executive Officer of Hobsons. "As we welcome in the new year, we also welcome the opportunity to continue to serve our schools and their students as they prepare for their post-secondary goals."

At the start of the pandemic, Hobsons made a seamless transition to full-time remote work, allowing our team and the support services they provide to remain as responsive as ever. Naviance has continued to efficiently serve K-12 partners during a time when support was most needed. This was evidenced by a 1-minute response time to live chat support inquiries, a less than 2-minute response time to support calls, and a less than 2 and half hour response time to support emails.

Learn more about Naviance's growth in 2020 .

ABOUT NAVIANCENaviance by Hobsons is a college, career, and life readiness (CCLR) platform that helps students discover their strengths and interests, create actionable goals and find their best-fit path after high school. Trusted by more than 13,000 schools and districts, this robust solution promotes college and career readiness by encouraging academic rigor and aligning student strengths and interests to long-term goals. For more information, visit hobsons.com/naviance .

ABOUT HOBSONS A leader in education technology, Hobsons helps more than 16 million students make informed choices and realize successes throughout their life journeys. Through our solutions, students are able to identify their strengths, explore careers, match to best-fit educational opportunities, create academic plans, and reach their education and life goals. More than 15,000 K-12 and higher education institutions leverage Hobsons' expertise and solutions - Naviance, Intersect, and Starfish - for the success of students. Learn more at hobsons.com.

For more information about Naviance by Hobsons, contact press@hobsons.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/naviance-by-hobsons-announces-2020-growth-despite-unprecedented-year-301194777.html

SOURCE Hobsons