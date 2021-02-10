WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2021/Nautilus-Recalls-Bowflex-SelectTech-Barbells-Due-to-Impact-Injury-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Bowflex SelectTech™ 2080 Barbells with Curl Bar

Hazard:A weight plate can fall from the end of the barbell, posing an impact injury hazard.

Remedy:Repair

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled barbells and contact Nautilus to receive a free kit with replacement straight and curl bars. Nautilus will ship a kit to customers who purchased the barbells directly from Nautilus.

Consumer Contact: Nautilus at 800-243-7091 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.NautilusInc.com and click on Safety Notices for more information.

Recall Details

Units:About 3,700

Description:This recall involves the Bowflex SelectTech 2080 Barbell with Curl Bar. The product consists of two metal bars, one straight and one curled, which are used one at a time. The bar is inserted into a base, and the user selects the number of weight plates needed to reach the desired weight by turning an adjustment knob. The barbells are black with a red Bowflex logo on the weight selector dial. The storage tray is marked with the name "Bowflex" and the Bowflex logo in the center.

Incidents/Injuries:Nautilus has received one report of a weight plate falling off the end of a barbell, causing property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:Dick's Sporting Goods, Nebraska Furniture Mart, Play It Again Sports and online at www.Bowflex.com and www.Amazon.com from June 2020 through July 2020 for about $550.

Importer:Nautilus Inc., of Vancouver, Wash.

Manufactured in: China

