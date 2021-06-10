Nautilus Biotechnology Debuts As Publicly Traded Company, Seeks To Deliver On The Untapped Potential Of The Human Proteome

Business combination transaction with Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III, a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Perceptive Advisors, closed on June 9, 2021

SEATTLE and NEW YORK, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform for quantifying the proteome, today announced the completion of its business combination with Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III (Nasdaq: ARYA; or "Arya III"), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by Perceptive Advisors. The combined company, Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. ("Nautilus"), will commence trading shares of its common stock under the ticker symbol "NAUT" on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on June 10, 2021.

The business combination was approved by Arya III's shareholders on June 8, 2021. The transaction had been previously approved by Nautilus shareholders. Gross proceeds from this transaction totaled approximately $345 million, which included approximately $145 million of funds held in Arya III's trust account and the concurrent common stock private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing of $200 million led by Perceptive Advisors, an affiliate of Arya III's sponsor, as well as RA Capital Management, Ally Bridge Group, Bain Capital Life Sciences, Franklin Templeton Investments, OrbiMed, Alyeska Investment Group, L.P., Casdin Capital and existing Nautilus Biotechnology shareholders including Andreessen Horowitz, Madrona Venture Group, and Vulcan Capital. The Nautilus management team, led by its founders Chief Executive Officer Sujal Patel and Chief Scientist Parag Mallick, will continue to lead the combined company.

"At Nautilus, we have reimagined how to comprehensively analyze and quantify the proteome. In doing so, we are seeking to create a new gold standard in the field of proteomics that will lead to positive impacts on human health," said Sujal Patel, CEO of Nautilus. "We believe our technology will change the scale of what is possible in proteomics in an effort to enable significant advancements in drug development and help revolutionize the way biomedical research is conducted."

Nautilus is developing a protein analysis platform with the potential to identify more than 95% of the proteome. Integrated with breakthrough innovations in computer science, engineering, and biochemistry, the Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform is designed to leverage a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to measure the proteome with extreme sensitivity and scale.

"By combining a team of experienced leaders from both technology and life sciences with an unprecedented and truly innovative approach to proteomics, we believe that Nautilus is poised to not only elevate, but radically reinvent our understanding of the proteome," said Adam Stone, Chief Investment Officer of Perceptive Advisors and former CEO of Arya III. "We are proud to partner with Nautilus in hopes of driving the proteomics revolution toward better health and medical interventions."

"We're committed to taking a bold scientific leap toward democratizing access to the proteome and transforming how human disease is fundamentally understood and treated," said Parag Mallick, Chief Scientist of Nautilus. "By delivering the simplicity, speed, sensitivity and ubiquity that will truly unlock the potential of the proteome, we believe we can open a path to endless opportunities in scientific discovery, from discovering new therapies and diagnostics to revolutionizing basic science research."

Note Regarding Summary of TransactionThe description of the business combination contained herein is only a high-level summary and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the underlying documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). A more detailed description of the terms of the transaction has been provided in a registration statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC BY Arya III, which the SEC has declared effective and which contains a definitive proxy/final prospectus relating to the transaction.

AdvisorsMorgan Stanley acted as lead financial advisor to Nautilus Biotechnology. Cowen also acted as financial advisor to Nautilus Biotechnology. Jefferies LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as financial advisors to Arya III as well as private placement agents. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C. acted as legal counsel to Nautilus Biotechnology. Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to Arya III.

About Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.Based in Seattle, Washington, Nautilus is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus' mission is to transform the field of proteomics by democratizing access to the proteome and enabling fundamental advancements across human health and medicine. To learn more about Nautilus, visit nautilus.bio

