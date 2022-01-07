Natus To Participate In The 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS) - Get Natus Medical Incorporated Report, (the "Company" or "Natus"), a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages, today announced that Thomas J. Sullivan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Drew Davies, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference from 2:00 PM to 2:40 PM ET on Friday, January 14th.

In addition, Mr. Sullivan and Mr. Davies will also host one-on-one meetings during the day with institutional investors. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact a Needham representative. Investors may listen to a live webcast online via the "Investors" section of the Company's web site at http://investor.natus.com. The recorded webcast will be accessible online for at least 30 days.

About Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus offers medical equipment, software, supplies and services for the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of impairments and disorders affecting newborns, the brain, nerves, muscles, balance, mobility and hearing. Natus products are used in hospitals, clinics and laboratories worldwide.

Additional information about Natus Medical can be found at www.natus.com.

