Natus To Participate In Morgan Stanley Virtual 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natus Medical Incorporated (NTUS) - Get Report (the "Company" or "Natus"), a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages, today announced that Jonathan Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer and Drew Davies, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will be hosting one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 14th. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact a Morgan Stanley representative.

About Natus Medical Incorporated

Natus is a leading provider of medical device solutions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages.

