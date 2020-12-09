Naturi Naughton Joins CreditRich AI App To Help Millennials Raise Their Credit Score

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturi Naughton has partnered with a new artificial intelligence fintech app aimed at helping millennials raise their credit score.

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturi Naughton has partnered with a new artificial intelligence fintech app aimed at helping millennials raise their credit score. The startup company behind the CreditRich app is called WealthyLife, founded by Angel Rich, named Next Steve Jobs by Forbes Magazine and Vice Chair of the DC Financial Literacy Council.

The app is in partnership with Experian and users will be able to round up spare change to pay their bills intelligently and increase their credit score as fast as possible.

The unparalleled library of award-winning financial literacy educational resources, videos, and games are featured in the product. For example, it contains CreditStacker, the first financial literacy mobile game, named best financial literacy product in the country by The Obama White House, Department of Education, and JP Morgan Chase, which provides a customized educational gaming experience along with multiple-choice questions for each user to master.

"It makes sense to put financial literacy, intelligent bill pay, and credit management together on a smart phone to help people increase their credit scores faster and easier. I don't want people to experience the same hurdles I did after graduating from college with $180,000 of debt" said Angel Rich.

"Having credit is real power," stated newly added Chief Branding Officer Naturi Naughton. Naughton says "I'm elated to join the team because I believe CreditRich is going to change the game! I was a late bloomer when it came to credit building & financial literacy, but now I see that one's credit score can be a determining factor in his/her future. Our time is now!"

Naturi Naughton (Actress, singer, songwriter) is best known as the lead actress in Starz hit drama series Power. She is a platinum selling recording artist formerly of the R&B trio 3LW and is also known for her acting roles in Fame, Notorious, & Mad Men.

CreditRich uses a proprietary algorithm to prioritize bill payments, forecast credit decisions, and showcase the best way to get rich by using their credit score.

The app will first be rolled out in the US market with a focus on millennials on January 1, 2021 on Google Play and February 27, 2021 on Apple.

It is currently available for pre-order with 40% off at CreditRich.app!

CONTACT: Two Lewis, 260761@email4pr.com, 404-441-4416

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/naturi-naughton-joins-creditrich-ai-app-to-help-millennials-raise-their-credit-score-301189139.html

SOURCE WealthyLife