Naturepedic Renews Its Commitment With The MADE SAFE® Nontoxic Certification Program

The MADE SAFE® seal means that a product is literally made with safe ingredients not known or suspected to harm human health, animals or ecosystems. It's a nontoxic certification that applies to products we use every day. This helps shoppers find products that are safe to use on their body, with their families and in their homes.

The MADE SAFE certification process is rigorous, scientific and unique. Certified products have been thoroughly examined by researchers, scientists and discipline-specific experts to ensure they're made without known behavioral toxins, carcinogens, developmental toxins, endocrine disruptors, flame retardants, heavy metals, neurotoxins, high risk pesticides, reproductive toxins, toxic solvents, or harmful VOCs. MADE SAFE then goes above and beyond: Ingredients are further examined for bioaccumulation (builds up in our bodies), persistence (builds up in the environment), general ecosystem harm, as well as for aquatic and animal toxicity.

"We commend MADE SAFE for the excellent work they are doing. It's very important that consumers can look for the MADE SAFE® nontoxic certification seal so they can be confident about the safety of the products they purchase," comments Barry A. Cik, Board-Certified Environmental Engineer, Founder, and Technical Director of Naturepedic.

"But Naturepedic even goes beyond the MADE SAFE standards " adds Cik, "At Naturepedic, for example, our baby crib mattresses don't just take into account the need for chemical safety, we also look at allergenic and hygienic safety."

Many crib mattresses on the market are made with latex, including organic latex. However, the FDA cautions that latex may cause allergenic reactions. "Approximately 6-8% of people, including babies, are allergic to latex, so the only responsible course of action is to keep them away from it. Avoiding latex includes avoiding coir (shredded coconut husks), which is always mixed with latex," comments Cik, "No latex, even if organic, is ever used in our Naturepedic organic baby crib mattresses or other baby products."

Hygienic safety is vitally important too, because a baby mattress is expected to last for years, and it must remain hygienic constantly. "The only way to really do that is to waterproof the mattress, because if a baby mattress is not waterproof then the mattress can collect contamination from urine, bigger messes, drool, vomit, spilled mild, etc. So, on the one hand, a baby mattress needs to be waterproof and hygienic. But the problem is that waterproofing is generally done with toxic chemicals or toxic plastics," comments Cik. The Clean Production Action organization, as well as Greenpeace, have evaluated various plastics and have concluded that polyethylene is among the safest. The Naturepedic food-grade waterproofing criteria, which also meets the FDA standard for food-contact, takes it a step further by using non-GMO sugarcane to make the food-grade polyethylene used for waterproofing Naturepedic's organic crib mattresses.

All Naturepedic mattress and bedding products are certified organic by GOTS and certified non-toxic to the MADE SAFE standard, in addition to the Greenguard Gold and UL Formaldehyde-Free standards, and eliminate questionable materials and chemicals found in most conventional mattresses, such as flame-retardant chemicals and chemical flame barriers, vinyl, formaldehyde, polyurethane foam, pesticides, and glues/adhesives, while meeting and exceeding the highest level of certifications available in the marketplace.

About Naturepedic:Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations ( https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception, Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

