Naturepedic Empowers Pregnant Women With Resources Through Conscious Collaborations, Educational Tools, And Industry Reports

The certified-organic mattress and bedding manufacturer is partnering with pregnancy resource sites, sustainable nursery designers and advancing research studies to make it easier for first-time moms to make informed decisions on non-toxic options for their newborn

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic is providing pregnant women with more than its award-winning, GOTS-certified organic, MADE SAFE-certified nontoxic, waterproof baby crib mattress collection. It's equipping expecting mothers with better tools, resources, and transparent information on harmful and questionable chemicals and materials used in baby products, furniture and décor, to help them cut through the surge of greenwashing claims and information overload that's often experienced when starting to prepare for a newborn.

"First-time moms are inundated with information and conflicting safety claims, which makes it overwhelming and difficult to identify brands you can truly trust. I've spent hours agonizing over decisions, plowing through layers of information, only to realize that, even when you think you know stuff, you're still very confused. Nobody wants to make a bad decision for their baby, but this isn't helped by companies that are greenwashing." - Julie Andree, creator of Jules in Real Life .

Helping moms make the best decisions is top of mind for Naturepedic. The "Naturepedic Nine Month Baby Campaign" is launching this month, with educational collaborations so moms can feel good about the choices they make. Jessica Marin-Webber, creator of The Leaky Boob , an online resource for parents centered around providing evidence-based information and ongoing support for moms, says, "It's challenging to keep track of all the information that parents need to make educated decisions. What was available 22 years ago when I had my first daughter, was nothing compared to what's out there now. After having eight children, I'm still learning!"

Collaborations with The Leaky Boob, Baby Chick, a pregnancy-to-motherhood resource site, and The Bump Club & Beyond, the country's only community connecting parents and parents-to-be with the best resources, information, products, and each other, are just a few of the collaborations rolling out over nine months.

Additionally, Naturepedic's Founder, Technical Director and Environmental Engineer, Barry A. Cik, will be a featured instructor in Vegan Design's : Vegan and Safe Nursery and Kids Room Design Course, a virtual course created for parents, caregivers, designers and conscious consumers that are passionate about learning how to decorate a baby's nursery or child's bedroom with furniture, cribs & decor that will not harm or affect the mental & physical development of a fragile newborn or child. In the same vein, Naturepedic is also working with Stephanie DeBrincat of Rockabye Mommy, a health-forward interior design firm specializing in non-toxic materials and furniture in nurseries and kids' room, to further educate parents on this topic.

The brand is also committed to supporting research and studies that will serve to better educate moms-to-be. Sponsored in part by Naturepedic, the Healthy Pregnancy Guide released by MADE SAFE ® and the Plastic Pollution Coalition, seeks to do just this, functioning as an indispensable hub of information, vetted non-toxic products, and everything an expecting mom needs to know to have the healthiest most non-toxic pregnancy possible.

Naturepedic is also raising awareness for the recent groundbreaking report The Mattress Still Matters: Protecting Babies and Toddlers from Toxic Chemicals While they Sleep , an independent crib mattress investigation backed by 90+ environmental organizations that cracks down on chemical-use and lack of transparency by crib mattress companies, revealing the toxic reality of the industry.

By partnering with several pregnancy and new mom resource sites, groups, sustainable nursery designers, and advancing industry reports and policy change, Naturepedic will be reaching a broad base of pregnant women to better equip them with vital information on greenwashing, certifications, and questionable chemicals to look out for, with the goal of helping them create safer, healthier, nontoxic spaces for their precious newborn.

About Naturepedic:Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations ( https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

