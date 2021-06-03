Nature's Sunshine To Present At The Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference On June 9th, 2021

LEHI, Utah, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company of premium herbal and nutritional products, will be presenting at Stifel's Cross Sector Insight Conference, which...

LEHI, Utah, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NATR) - Get Report, a leading natural health and wellness company of premium herbal and nutritional products, will be presenting at Stifel's Cross Sector Insight Conference, which is being held virtually June 8 th - 10 th.

Nature's Sunshine management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 9 th at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the day. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Stifel representative or Nature's Sunshine Products' investor relations team at NATR@gatewayir.com

About Nature's Sunshine ProductsNature's Sunshine Products (NATR) - Get Report, a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature's Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

Investor Relations:Gateway Investor RelationsCody Slach1-949-574-3860 NATR@gatewayir.com