Nature's Sunshine Issues Allergy Alert On Undeclared Milk In Its "Love & Peas" Meal Replacement Shake

LEHI, Utah, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Sunshine of Lehi, Utah is announcing that it initiated a voluntarily recall of certain lots of its Love & Peas product in April 2021 after being notified by an ingredient supplier that an ingredient used in the manufacturing of the affected product lots may contain milk. Customers with a milk allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may experience a serious allergic reaction if they consume the affected product.

Although Nature's Sunshine made every effort to individually notify affected consumers in April 2021, it is making this announcement out of an abundance of caution in case any affected product remains in commerce.

The affected product was distributed between December 22, 2020 and April 8, 2021 throughout the United States through direct-to-consumer online sales and through independent distributors who sell product on-line or at independent health food stores.

The affected product is from lot numbers 001220292; 001223066; 001222059; 001215380; 001222934; 001218022; 001223890; 001220084; and 001224031. The lot number can be found stamped near the top of the reverse side of the packaging near the best by date.

Customers with product affected by this announcement can contact the company by calling (800) 223-8225 between the hours of 9:00 and 5:00 p.m., mountain time, or by emailing productrecall@natr.com. Customers may choose to dispose of the product and receive a full product credit or continue to consume the product.

