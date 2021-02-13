Nature's Medicines To Open Adult Use Dispensary In Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Medicines, an expanding group of national cannabis dispensaries, will open its doors to adult use customers on Tuesday, February 16.

Located at 482 Globe Street, the dispensary will be one of the first in the state to offer both Adult Use and Medical Cannabis under one roof.

During the past several months the dispensary was closed for renovations to accommodate their expanding services.

The charming historic building housing Nature's Medicines was formerly the Old Ukrainian Club known by locals as "The Uke". Once a well-loved watering hole, it was tastefully renovated by Nature's Medicines to retain its charm and style. The dispensary enjoys a unique location in the heart of the Globe Four Corners area, a vibrant hood with funky shops and eateries.

Nature's Medicines' Fall River location will serve Seekonk, Swansea, Somerset, Rehoboth, Massachusetts as well as Bristol, Tiverton, Warren, Barrington, and Portsmouth, Rhode Island.

"We thank Fall River and our surrounding communities for welcoming us," said Stephen Borges, General Manager. "Our team is looking forward to serving both recreational customers and medical patients with caring and educational services."

Customers may order in-store or pre-order online. Debit cards are preferred, but cash will also be accepted.

In light of COVID-19, Nature's Medicines is committed to keeping guests and staff safe at all times. Masks are required, and social distancing as well as other recommended CDC procedures will be in place.

"Nature's Medicines makes a point of diligently following the State's cannabis laws and ensuring the legal safety of our customers," said Borges. "Our Personal Service Providers are trained to advise Adult Use guests about our products and guide them through their legal enjoyment of cannabis."

Borges recommends that customers go to naturesmedicines.com to view changing menus and keep up with dispensary news.

About Nature's Medicines:Nature's Medicines is an award-winning, vertically integrated cultivator and retailer with locations across the United States. Our mission is to provide patients and customers with professional and compassionate educational and self-care advice concerning the trusted products we provide.

SOURCE Nature's Medicines