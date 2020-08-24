Nature's Logic Named To Inc. 5000 And Sustainability Top-20

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Logic™, the pioneer creators of 100% natural pet food with NO synthetic vitamins, was named to the Inc. 5000 List of America's fastest-growing privately held companies, ranking #251 in Consumer Products & Services. It is Nature's Logic's second major award of the month; the company was named one of the Top 20 Most Sustainable Brands in its industry by the Pet Sustainability Coalition.

The two awards coincide with recent Nielsen data that reveals Nature's Logic as the fastest growing pet food in pet specialty in 2020, as it was in 2019.

Nature's Logic attributes a large part of its growth to the company's steadfast support of independent pet specialty retail and its "Think Global, Shop Local" ethos. Current marketing programs target consumers who care about supporting their local "Main Street" businesses.

Another key factor in Nature's Logic's growth is the company's dedication to sustainability. The brand's Clean Food, Clean Energy program purchases 1 kWh of renewable energy for every pound of pet food Nature's Logic sells. The company's headquarters is powered by 100% renewable electricity, as is the manufacturing of its dry pet food and bags. Nature's Logic's complete Distinction™ line is packaged in Certified Plastic Neutral bags, the first in the pet industry. And, the brand's latest diet, Distinction™ Grain-Free, contains MSC certified seafood. In addition, Nature's Logic invests a substantial portion of its marketing budget into supporting environmental non-profits and working with influencers in the environmental and wellness categories.

Nature's Logic philanthropy is also aligned with its mission, having recently launched the GreaterGood.org Nature's Voice Awards, aimed to amplify the voice and impact of sustainability non-profits and advocates across the globe.

"Savvy, environmentally-minded consumers who care about all-natural nutrition are demanding more from brands," said David Yaskulka, Nature's Logic CEO. "We're thrilled that our vision and mission align with what our consumers want. Our deepest appreciation goes out to our customers, retailers, distributors, environmental partners and team members who have fueled our growth."

The Inc. 5000 inclusion puts Nature's Logic in impressive company, joining Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Jamba Juice, Timberland, Clif Bar, Pandora, Patagonia, Oracle and other notable Inc. 5000 List alumni.

The Pet Sustainability Coalition honors the pet industry's 20 most sustainable brands based on a rigorous set of metrics - ranging from use of renewable energy to how a company treats their employees — verified by PSC's experts. Along with Nature's Logic, the Pet Sustainability Top-20 include Healthy Pet, West Paw, Earth Animal, Only Natural Pet and 15 more.

Nature's Logic is owned by pet industry veterans Steve Marton and David Cunningham, managing partners of VisioCap, who have a history of aligning corporate philanthropy with financial success. Marton serves on the boards of The Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University and Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. He previously served on the PetSmart Charities board for 12 years. Cunningham is chairman of the board of First Candle, a director on the board of the JPMA and on the board of advisors of the Tufts University Athletics Department.

Marton and Cunningham brought Yaskulka, a career corporate social responsibility champion, to Nature's Logic to join natural nutrition pioneer Scott Freeman. Yaskulka is chair of GreaterGood.org, a philanthropy contributing more than $65 million a year in grants and products to causes helping people, pets and the planet. He also serves on the board of the Pet Sustainability Coalition. He in turn brought in Caroline Golon, an animal rescue and sustainability leader, to spearhead marketing for Nature's Logic. Recently, they appointed a Nature's Logic Sustainability Task Force, including Golon, Office Manager Vivian Clough, Operations Manager Dillon Pfingsten and Sales Manager Taylor Jordan.

"It's an exciting time for Nature's Logic," said Yaskulka. "Our growth is proving that sustainability and truly all-natural products align with our customers' values. We're excited to continue helping them achieve their natural nutrition and environmental goals."

Learn more about Nature's Logic at natureslogic.com

