Nature's Logic Becomes First Pet Food Company To Join American Sustainable Business Council

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Logic™, the pioneer creators of 100% natural pet food with NO synthetic vitamins, has become the first pet food company to join the American Sustainable Business Council (ASBC), the leading business organization advancing the power of business for a just and sustainable world.

"Nature's Logic is a stellar addition to the 250,000 responsible businesses represented by the American Sustainable Business Council," said Jeffrey Hollender, CEO and Board Chair, ASBC. "With its Clean Food, Clean Energy program and sustainable packaging, Nature's Logic is perfectly aligned with ASBC's policy focus and exemplary of how American business innovation can help to build a vibrant, broadly prosperous, sustainable economy."

Named as a Top-20 Sustainable Brand by the Pet Sustainability Coalition, Nature's Logic is among leading companies that integrate environmental and social practices. "As a proud member of the American Sustainable Business Council, Nature's Logic can now more broadly fulfill our role in advancing our mission - to apply the logic of nature to everything we touch," said David Yaskulka, CEO Nature's Logic.

Sustainability is not only a tenet of Nature's Logic mission, but a key factor in the company's growth. Nature's Logic was named to the 2020 Inc. 5000 America's fastest-growing privately held companies list, ranking #251 in Consumer Products & Services.

Nature's Logic aspires to a sustainable business model with programs and practices that include:

Clean Food, Clean Energy : As part of its Clean Food Clean Energy Program, Nature's Logic purchases 1 kWh of renewable energy for every pound of pet food Nature's Logic sells.

: As part of its Clean Food Clean Energy Program, Nature's Logic purchases 1 kWh of renewable energy for every pound of pet food Nature's Logic sells. Sustainable Packaging: Nature's Logic's Distinction™ line, and its newest treat line, are packaged in Certified Plastic Neutral bags, the first in the pet industry. The company has also started incorporating packaging made with Post-Consumer Recycled materials.

Nature's Logic's Distinction™ line, and its newest treat line, are packaged in bags, the first in the pet industry. The company has also started incorporating packaging made with materials. 100% Renewable Powered : Nature's Logic headquarters is powered by 100% renewable electricity, as is the manufacturing of its dry pet food and bags, and newest treats.

: Nature's Logic headquarters is powered by 100% renewable electricity, as is the manufacturing of its dry pet food and bags, and newest treats. Top-20 Sustainable Brand: Accredited as a Top-20 Sustainable Brand by the Pet Sustainability Coalition Positive Impact Program, designating Nature's Logic as a leading sustainability-company that integrates environmental and social practices that benefit pets, people, and the planet. The program is based on rigorous metrics and measured against United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Accredited as a Top-20 Sustainable Brand by the Pet Sustainability Coalition Positive Impact Program, designating Nature's Logic as a leading sustainability-company that integrates environmental and social practices that benefit pets, people, and the planet. The program is based on rigorous metrics and measured against United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. MSC-Certified Seafood : Nature's Logic Distinction™ Grain-Free foods contain Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certified sustainable seafood that meets the MSC Fisheries Standard, a science-based set of requirements for sustainable fishing.

: Nature's Logic Distinction™ Grain-Free foods contain Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certified sustainable seafood that meets the MSC Fisheries Standard, a science-based set of requirements for sustainable fishing. Philanthropy on Mission : The Greater Good Nature's Voice Awards, created by Greater Good Charities and Nature's Logic, amplifies the voice and impact of sustainability non-profits and advocates around the globe by recognizing environmental leadership.

: The Greater Good Nature's Voice Awards, created by Greater Good Charities and Nature's Logic, amplifies the voice and impact of sustainability non-profits and advocates around the globe by recognizing environmental leadership. Think Global, Shop Local -- Nature's Logic is a staunch advocate for local independent retailers, supported by its highest-quality line Distinction, which is offered for sale exclusively in local stores.

"ASBC and Nature's Logic are aligned to help expand the eco-system of environmental partners, customers, retailers, distributors, and team members that are fueling the movement to a greener, sustainable economy," said Yaskulka.

Nature's Logic is owned by pet industry veterans Steve Marton and David Cunningham, managing partners of VisioCap, who have a history of aligning corporate philanthropy with financial success. VisioCap portfolio companies Wet Noses, a member of the Pet Sustainability Coalition and WorldWise, a member of the ASBC, also integrate sustainability practices into their business models.

Founder and Chief Product Development Officer Scott Freeman, a natural nutrition pioneer, launched Nature's Logic in 2006 with a commitment to creating a pet diet that is 100% all-natural using only whole food ingredients. CEO Yaskulka, a career corporate social responsibility champion, joined Nature's Logic as CEO in 2019. Yaskulka is chair, Greater Good Charities, a philanthropy contributing more than $65 million a year in grants and products to causes helping people, pets, and the planet. He also serves on the board of the Pet Sustainability Coalition. Caroline Golon, VP of Marketing, a leader in animal rescue and sustainability, oversees Nature's Logic Sustainability Task Force, that includes Office Manager Vivian Clough, Operations Manager Dillon Pfingsten and Territory Manager Taylor Jordan.

About ASBC-SVC

The American Sustainable Business Council (ASBC) is the leading business organization serving the public policy interests of responsible companies, their customers, and other stakeholders. Founded in 2009, ASBC membership represents over 250,000 businesses in a wide range of industries. ASBC advocates for policy change and informs business owners, policymakers, and the public about the need and opportunities for building a vibrant, broadly prosperous and sustainable economy. Social Venture Circle (SVC) is a membership network that equips entrepreneurs, impact investors, and capacity-builders with connections, money, and expertise in order to build businesses that drive the NEXT economy: one that is regenerative, equitable and prosperous for all.

About Nature's Logic

Founded in 2006, Nature's Logic™ is a line of 100% natural, premium quality pet food and treats that contain NO synthetic vitamins or minerals and focus on the benefits of natural whole food nutrition. The company's mission is to apply the logic of nature to everything they touch, which means creating all natural nutrition from whole foods and being a voice for sustainability. The brand is a proud member of the Pet Sustainability Coalition and buys 1 kWh of renewable energy for every pound of pet food it sells. To learn more, visit: natureslogic.com.

