Nature's Frequencies Awarded Food Logistics' FL100 2020 Top Software And Technology Provider Award For Their Innovative Food Freshness Card

BROCKTON, Mass., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Logistics, the only publication dedicated to covering the movement of product through the global food supply chain, has named Nature's Frequencies, the inventor of the innovative Food Freshness Card, one of its 2020 FL100+ Top Software and Technology Providers - a list that honors companies that ensure a safe, efficient and reliable global food and beverage supply chain.

Developed and patented by Rick and RJ Hassler, the Food Freshness Card utilizes Nature's Frequencies' innovative US-Patented technology to naturally extend the shelf life of many fruits, vegetables and breads by up to 50 percent to reduce food waste, save money and increase global environmental sustainability.

The Food Freshness Card has the unique ability to assist with food freshness and preservation at every point in the food chain from farm to fork, including post-harvest, packaging, transportation, storage, distribution, retailing, food service and end-consumer usage. This is critical since statistics show that forty percent of fresh produce does not make it from the farm to the fork.

At a time when food insecurity, economic instability and sustainability have become critical issues worldwide, food preservation and food waste reduction has become a critical mission. In 2019 alone, 750 million people - or 1 in 10 people - were living with severe food insecurity. Yet, reports show that supermarkets throw away an average of 43 billion pounds of food annually and restaurants throw away 50 tons. Another report showed the average US family throws away over $2,000 worth of food per year.

"The impact the Food Freshness Card can have on food waste and sustainability cannot be underestimated," Hassler stressed. "Worldwide, millions of people are living with severe food insecurity while more than $1 trillion in food is wasted every year. That waste could feed millions of people! Not to mention the energy and resources used to produce that wasted food is enormous. If the Food Freshness Card can reduce food waste - even by one percent - the savings in energy and resources would be astronomical. We truly believe our technology can be utilized to help solve these serious issues so we will continue to expand our mission and vision to provide solutions utilizing our innovative technology."

Inventors Rick and RJ Hassler are proud to be making a powerful impact on food waste around the globe. To date, the Food Freshness Card has helped prevent over 150,000 tons of food waste and supermarkets using the card have drastically reduced waste and saved as much as $10,000 per month.

Nature's Frequencies currently manufactures and distributes the Food Freshness Card in 11 countries. The Food Freshness Card is designed for residential use as well as commercial use in restaurants, food service, supermarkets, produce markets, bakeries and more. It can be used anywhere food is stored, either inside or outside of a refrigerator.

Nature's Frequencies and the Food Freshness Card has earned 13 major industry awards including the coveted Gold Medal Edison Award for Food Tech Solutions in 2019. The Food Freshness Card was also voted the "Best New Safety Solution" at the United Fresh Innovation Awards in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

