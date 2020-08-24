Nature Made Donates $1 Million To Support Los Angeles Unified School District's Grab & Go Food Relief Program

WEST HILLS, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature Made® today announced a $1 million-dollar donation to support Los Angeles Unified's efforts to offer food relief for students and families in need during COVID-19. The financial donation to the Grab & Go Program is part of Nature Made's larger commitment to support schools in local communities that the company has roots in, to ensure those with the greatest need have continued access to food and education resources on the importance of healthy eating. Nature Made is also donating vitamins and supplements to help support the overall health of faculty and district staff that are making this year's virtual learning environment possible.

"COVID has laid bare the inequities many schoolchildren and families face even under normal circumstances," said Jeff Boutelle, CEO of Pharmavite, makers of Nature Made vitamins and supplements. "By supporting the dedicated efforts of Los Angeles Unified and other organizations who continue providing much needed access to food despite limited funds and resources, we're helping ensure that children can spend more time focusing on their education versus wondering where their next meal is coming from."

"Businesses and individuals have joined together to be part of this effort to help students and families in need," Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Austin Beutner said. "We are grateful to the Nature Made team for supporting their local community and for understanding the important role that food security plays in a child's development and education."

Nature Made is also funding EnrichLA's Garden Care Program for the 2020-2021 school year and its online education program for the fall semester. EnrichLA is a school garden non-profit that works with over 90 schools in the greater Los Angeles area and reaches over 45,000 students each year, teaching them the importance of gardening, healthy eating, environmental stewardship, and more. Since funding comes directly from participating schools which are under enormous economic strain during the pandemic, Nature Made's donation guarantees that the school gardens will be maintained over the course of the upcoming school year.

Through its funding of the Food Bank of East Alabama's Backpack Program, Nature Made's support efforts extend to communities around the Opelika, AL area where the company's newest manufacturing facility is located. The Backpack Program provides hungry children with nutritious and easy-to-prepare food to take home on weekends and school vacations when other resources are not available. A typical backpack contains a variety of child-friendly, easy-to-prepare food including protein, fruit cups, snacks, cereal, and milk.

