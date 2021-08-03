Nature Lover? Here Is Why You Need To Visit Colombia Soon!

MIAMI, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominated as one of the 52 countries to love in 2021 by The New York Times, Colombia is one of the trendiest destinations for this year due to its natural wealth and the sustainability practices implemented by its tourist sector . If you are a nature lover seeking for outdoor experiences, adventure, great food and breathtaking landscapes for your next vacation, after reading this article, your travel choice will be a no brainer!

Biodiversity treasuresWhen it comes to listing the nature wonders of Colombia, one doesn't even know where to start. Colombia is the most biodiverse country per square kilometer; it is number one in bird diversity with more than 1,900 different species and it is also the country with the largest number of butterflies in the world —registering more than 3,600—, which means that 20% of the species of butterflies in the planet live in Colombia. All these facts, among others, make the country a perfect destination for birdwatching, whale watching, trekking, hiking and cycling while enjoying the mountains, the jungle, the desert and the Caribbean beaches, all in one! Plus, did you know that precisely because of its natural biodiversity, in Colombia you can eat a different type of fruit or seed by day, without repeating, for more than a year? Get your forks ready, foodies.

Sustainability is at the core of Colombia's tourism promotionOver the last few years, Colombia has recognized that its natural and cultural wealth can be enjoyed by travelers while also being protected and preserved through sustainability guidelines. "Our country stands out for its competitive advantages in terms of sustainable tourism, and we have 27 Ministry-certified sustainable tourism destinations," said Flavia Santoro, president of ProColombia, the agency in charge of promoting tourism in the country. " Colombia is also one of the few countries in the world with a Sustainable Tourism Policy, that seeks to help develop a more responsible and resilient tourism industry that preserves our culture and the environment."

Well-prepared tourist guides and tourists as well!To inspire both local guides as well as international travelers and educate them on the country's efforts towards building a trustable and strong industry, Colombia released earlier this year a nature guide that features easy-to-understand information of its responsible and sustainable practices. The Illustrative Handbook for Nature Tourism Guides includes information about the country's natural wealth, as well as 50 podcasts and factsheets available in Spanish and English. It's free of charge and available here. This project was supported by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), "Riqueza Natural" Program, the Humboldt Institute, the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), and Punto Aparte Editors.

Top cycling destinationWhat a better way to get to know a country than riding its roads? In addition to finding incredible routes where world cycling greats such as Egan Bernal and Nairo Quintana do their trainings, due to its equatorial location, traveling 500 meters in Colombia represents moving from one ecosystem to another. In fact, and taking advantage of the potential these experiences have, ProColombia is launching this new tourism strategy called Colombia, the top cycling destination , to attract 'bike geeks' from all over the world!

Great air connectivityDuring 2021, international air connectivity in Colombia has made significant progress, and airlines such as American Airlines, JetBlue, Spirit, among others, are betting on Colombia as a connectivity hub. An additional fact for the American travelers: currently, there are 351 weekly frequencies available between Colombia and US cities such as Miami, Fort Lauderdale, New York, Orlando, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Washington. That means 61,944 seats available per week!

Unique types of accommodationIn a destination where nature and sustainability stand out, the whole perfect package is closed with an eco-accommodation offer. Unique places and unconventional rooms are offered to stay and enjoy a gratifying evening, such as glamping, villas, farms, and private houses. Projects like Secretos de Colombia or many other glamping hotels such as Nido del Condor and Color de Mis Rêves are great examples. These experiences are well known by its contact with nature and the facility for visitors to get close to the sky from their room comfort, nothing better to end the day than a glass ceiling to watch the stars.

