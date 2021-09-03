NaturalShrimp Launches Next-Generation Investor Website

DALLAS, TX, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), a Biotechnology Aquaculture Company that has developed and patented the first shrimp-focused, commercially operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System), announced the debut of its new investor relations website .

The new IR website has been designed to be more dynamic, user friendly and content rich, best showcasing a fully revamped suite of investor relations materials, information and tools including a press release feed, current share price, SEC filings, corporate governance information, an IR calendar and a revised investor presentation. Created with user experience in mind, the website has been optimized across all devices, including desktop and mobile.

"This new IR website is an integral part of our ongoing efforts to enhance communications with the investment community," said Gerald Easterling, CEO of NaturalShrimp. "Combined with our expected uplisting to the Nasdaq Stock Market in the fourth quarter 2021, the timing for a new IR website was ideal. We believe there is a compelling investment case to be made to both current and prospective shareholders, and the site will serve as an invaluable tool to keep our investors better informed of our progress and strategic vision. This progress includes the recent close of our acquisition with Hydrenesis Aquaculture, LLC which will drive current shrimp production and enable our expansion into a $17 Billion global salmon market, as well as barramundi and other freshwater fish markets. Looking ahead we continue to introduce our shrimp products to the market and provide ongoing best-in-class service to our distributor and processor partners, bringing value to our shareholders."

About NaturalShrimp

NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aquaculture Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas and Webster City, Iowa. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp. For more information visit www.naturalshrimp.com .

