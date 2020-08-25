NaturalShrimp, Inc.: La Coste, Texas, August Construction Update

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- NaturalShrimp, Inc. (OTCQB: SHMP), the aqua-tech Company that has developed and patented the first commercially-operational RAS (Recirculating Aquaculture System) for shrimp, provides the following construction update:

Shrimp Production Building

The 40,000 square foot concrete pad is in place, building materials have arrived, and the initial 16-foot wall columns are going up. The Company has also installed two grow-out tanks and one nursery tank on the concrete pad. Visit the NaturalShrimp website at https://naturalshrimp.com/ and look in the Gallery section at the bottom of any page to see ongoing photos of the shrimp production building progress.

Water Treatment Plant

NaturalShrimp has also completed the conversion of the existing 8,000 square foot greenhouse structure into a water treatment plant building structure. This involved pouring a concrete walkway floor, upgrading the electrical wiring, adding overhead lighting, replacing the outer plastic covering with metal sheeting, insulating the inside surface areas, and waterproofing the three inground concrete tanks.

The patented electrocoagulation (EC) filtration system will operate in this plant. When operational, the water treatment plant will treat the shrimp wastewater as it circulates back and forth between the shrimp production building and the water treatment plant.

The Company has purchased and received three small EC systems that will later serve as emergency backup EC systems in the shrimp production facility. Adequate testing of incoming equipment requires shrimp on site. Rather than waiting for the completion of the shrimp production building, the Company has purchased and received a small number of Postlarvae (PL) shrimp for testing purposes. The three concrete tanks within the water treatment plant can hold about 130,000 gallons which are temporarily available for holding shrimp during testing of the equipment.

Visit the NaturalShrimp website at https://naturalshrimp.com/ and look under the News tab to see this press release including photos of the water treatment plant and the PLs recently received.

Click on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DZcfSa2mAQk&feature=youtu.be&t=52 to see a video taken recently showing the shrimp production building area and the water treatment plant.

NaturalShrimp will continue providing construction updates through regular press releases and updating the website gallery photos.

ABOUT NATURALSHRIMP: NaturalShrimp, Inc. is a publicly traded aqua-tech Company, headquartered in Dallas, with production facilities located near San Antonio, Texas. The Company has developed the first commercially viable system for growing shrimp in enclosed, salt-water systems, using patented technology to produce fresh, never frozen, naturally grown shrimp, without the use of antibiotics or toxic chemicals. NaturalShrimp systems can be located anywhere in the world to produce gourmet-grade Pacific white shrimp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company's control and could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those described. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These statements include statements regarding moving forward with executing the Company's global growth strategy.

The statements are based upon current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict. The Company is providing this information as of the date of this press release and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Important factors that could cause such differences include but are not limited to the Risk Factors and other information set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 30, 2015, and in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

