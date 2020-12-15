Natural Sweeteners Market Worth $3.8 Billion By 2025 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Natural Sweeteners Market by Type (Stevia, Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol, Erythritol, Sweet Proteins, and Others), End-use Sector (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Direct Sales, and Others), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Natural Sweeteners Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.1% in terms of value. Natural sweeteners are gaining high importance and demand due to the increasing health concerns over the consumption of sugar and problems related to the safety of some non-nutritive artificial sweeteners. Natural sugars have wide application in the industries, including food processing, pharmaceuticals, personal care, and others, which in turn creating demand for the various natural sweeteners.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1071

In the global natural sweeteners market, the growing R&D activities associated with diverse applications in which natural sweeteners can be utilized, blending sweeteners with probiotic & prebiotic products, and fluctuating prices & supply of sugar will create potential growth opportunities for the key market players offering natural sweeteners. Apart from that, rising incidences of obesity, diabetic patients, and chronic diseases among the global population, along with rising awareness for substituting sugars with natural sweeteners, is further expected to drive the demand for natural sweeteners.

Browse in-depth TOC on " Natural Sweeteners Market"

149 - Tables 41 - Figures 219 - Pages

The sorbitol segment, by type is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Based on type, the natural sweeteners market is dominated by sorbitol. The majority of the sweeteners are multiple times sweeter than the conventional sugar; for instance, certain natural sweeteners are 250-300 times sweeter. Owing to this, only smaller amounts of these sweeteners are required or utilized in order to provide a similar level of sweetness. Certain sweeteners are low in calories, and some have no calories. Sorbitol is a low-calorie sugar known as a polyol or sugar alcohol. Naturally, it is not metabolized by bacteria in the mouth, so it does not contribute to tooth decay. Sorbitol is safe to use, and its safety has been confirmed by global health authorities. Also, its various functional properties such as helping in maintaining shelf life, appearance, the texture of foods, offering medicinal qualities, and helping in retaining moisture, among others, are among the key factors leading to its dominance in the global market.

The confectionery & gums segment is projected to account for a major share in the natural sweeteners market during the forecast period

The confectionery & gums segment dominated the global natural sweeteners market, on the basis of application, in 2019. The confectionery industry players have started relying on nutritive sweeteners for the many physical and chemical properties that they impart. The most commonly used sweeteners, sucrose, dextrose (glucose), and corn syrups, are fundamental in producing confectionery items such as hard candy, caramel, taffy, chewing gum, chocolate, and gum candies. In addition to their function in these items, they are widely used worldwide because they are low in cost, readily available, and easy to use during processing. Depending on the final confection, various sweeteners provide sweetness, mouthfeel or body, graining or crystallization, texture, hardness or softness, shelf life, flavors, and colors.

The food & beverage, by end—use sector in the global natural sweetener market, is dominating the majority market share.

The natural sweeteners market, on the basis of end-use sector, is dominated by the food & beverage segment in 2019. Apart from the growing demand from end consumers resulting in a shift among manufacturers for the choice of their ingredients in the food & beverage sector, factors such as fluctuating prices and supply of sugars further drive the demand. Food & beverage industry players require a frequent supply of sugars, at constant price points, to further process and manufacture their line of products. However, the supply and price of sugars have been witnessing fluctuations, owing to which manufacturers willingly opt for sugar alternatives to provide similar sweetness and flavoring to products. Also, the rising costs of various other ingredients in the food & beverage sector result in manufacturers to shift toward cheaper alternatives, providing similar characteristics, in further processing. Also, food & beverage sector is prone to disruptive changes and trends and is completely consumer-driven. With the growing prevalence and incidences of diabetes and obesity globally, consumers have become more cautious about the ingredients included in food & beverage products. This has further led manufacturers in the food & beverage industry to adopt natural sweeteners in their line of products.

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1071

The North American region dominated the natural sweeteners market with the largest share in 2019, whereas Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate.

The North American market accounted for the largest share in 2019. The North American region is projected to dominate the global market due to factors, such as the busy lifestyle of consumers, prevalence of chronic diseases due to their hectic lifestyles, and an increase in awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits of reduced sugar foods & beverages and other products. In addition, the US has a large market for bakery, confectionery, convenience food, and packaged food products, and hence, it accounts for a major share in the market. Consumers in the US are calorie-conscious, due to which low-calorie and low-fat food products are popular in the country. The increase in the prevalence of obesity and cardiac diseases has led to a surge in demand for natural and low-calorie ingredient-based food products among consumers. According to the Centre for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and from the data provided by National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, in the US, the prevalence of obesity was 39.8% and affected nearly 93.3 million of the adult population between 2015 and 2016. However, according to the same data, in 2017 and 2018, the prevalence of obesity increased to over 42.5% in the adult population. The rise in incidences of obesity, heart diseases, diabetes, and other health issues has led to a surge in demand for sugar-substituted products manufactured using sweeteners, as they contain zero-calorie. This, in turn, is projected to drive the growth of the natural sweeteners market in this region.

Asia Pacific region is projected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period. The natural sweeteners industry in the Asia Pacific region is growing due to the change in the lifestyle of customers and the increase in health consciousness among consumers. The market in this region is witnessing a dramatic transformation regarding diet diversification, rapid urbanization, and liberal trade policies in the food sector. Furthermore, a rise in consumer awareness about health issues, an increase in inclination of consumers toward health-benefiting food products, and a surge in income and purchasing power are the major factors offering growth opportunities for natural sweeteners manufacturers in the market in the region. The fast-growing countries in the region are India and China due to the increase in urbanization, the rapid rise in household incomes, and the change in lifestyles of consumers in the country.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as DuPont (US), ADM (US), Tate & Lyle PLC (UK), Cargill (US), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Roquette Frères ( France), FoodChem International Corporation ( China), PureCircle Ltd (US), MacAndrews & Forbes Holdings Inc (Merisant) (US), Ecogreen Oleochemicals Pvt Ltd ( Indonesia), Pyure Brands LLC (US), Stevia Hub India ( India), Suminter India Organics ( India), Stevia Biotech Pvt Ltd ( India), The Real Stevia Company ( Sweden), Sweetly Stevia USA (UK), XiliNat ( Mexico), Fooditive B.V. ( Netherlands), Saganà Association ( Switzerland), and Hearthside Food Solutions LLC (US).

Related Reports:

Specialty Food Ingredients Market by Type (Acidulant, Colors, Flavors, Enzymes, Emulsifiers, F&B Starter Culture, Preservatives, Functional Food Ingredients, Specialty Starches, Sugar Substitutes), Distribution Channel - Global Forecasts to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/speciality-food-ingredients-market-252775011.html

Feed Flavors and Sweeteners Market by Type (Feed Flavors and Feed Sweeteners), Livestock (Ruminants, Swine, Poultry, Aquatic Animals), Form (Dry and Liquid), Source (Natural and Synthetic) and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/feed-flavors-sweeteners-market-101817133.html

Browse Adjacent Reports: F & B Ingredients Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish MehraMarketsandMarkets™ INC.630 Dundee RoadSuite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/naturalsweeteners-market.asp Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/naturalsweeteners.asp

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-sweeteners-market-worth-3-8-billion-by-2025--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301192822.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets