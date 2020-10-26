Natural Resource Partners L.P. Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) - Get Report plans to report its third quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Management will host a conference call beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners L.P., a master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, TX, is a natural resource company that owns, manages and leases a diversified portfolio of mineral properties in the United States, including interests in coal, industrial minerals and other natural resources, and owns an equity investment in Ciner Wyoming, a trona/soda ash operation.

