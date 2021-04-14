Natural Products Advocate, Kelly Wels, Launches New CBD Health & Wellness Educational Website And Store

SOUTH PARIS, Maine, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelly Wels, award winning author and women-owned business owner, launches a new online wellness boutique dedicated to bringing families high quality CBD Products and other natural products that support enhanced health and vitality.

The creation of CBD Serenity Store is the culmination of the award winning founder, Kelly Wels' successful past entrepreneurial ventures and personal experiences. From her multi-million dollar retail business, Kelly's Closet, founded in 2000, and sold in 2010, to her #1 How-to-award-winning book on cloth diapering: Changing Diapers: The Hip Mom's Guide To Modern Cloth Diapering . Since that time, Kelly has continued to create successful businesses that provide information, services and products to assist in bettering people's lives.

In 2018, Kelly opened her brick and mortar store, Serenity Place, in Oxford, Maine providing the local community with a variety of wellness products and other beneficial and unique products for a 'community style' shopping experience. In March of 2020, when many businesses were forced to close due to Covid-19, Kelly made the decision to close her brick and mortar store and develop an online community instead.

Kelly had personally experienced the multiple health enhancing benefits of CBD, especially during many trying times when she was dealing with the challenges of depression and stress. She was inspired to make CBD products, and the serenity she experienced using them, available to as many people, and their furry friends, as possible, along with other health and holistic lifestyle supporting products such as, essential oils , supplements, teas , skin and hair care products and even fun comfy leggings ! So, she put her creative powers and business prowess to work and CBD Serenity Store is the fruit of that endeavor.

Kelly and the CBD Serenity Store team welcome you to their online community and invite you to enjoy our quality online boutique of products that have been carefully selected to enhance and support your natural, glowing health, serenity and vibrant lifestyle.

About CBD Serenity StoreCBD Serenity Store is an online wellness boutique owned by Kelly Wels, a natural products industry advocate, which is dedicated to bringing families high quality CBD Products and other natural products that support enhanced health and vitality.

Contact:Kelly Wels 207-850-7518 307103@email4pr.com

