Natural Personal Care Leader, J.R. Watkins, Launches Disruptive Topical Pain Relief Remedies Nationwide

The New Over-The-Counter Pain Relief Remedies By J.R. Watkins Give A Nod To The Brand's Roots As Pioneers Of Natural Pain Relief For Over A Century

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, J.R. Watkins , the natural apothecary trusted since 1868, is returning to its roots with the launch of its disruptive, over-the-counter MUSCLE & COOLING pain relief lines.

"As pioneers of natural, pain-relief remedies for over a century, we're thrilled to continue to lead and innovate within the over-the-counter topical analgesic category. The MUSCLE and COOLING Pain Relief lines provide ingredient-conscious consumers with better-for-you pain relief alternatives without compromising efficacy. We are excited by the partnership with CVS Pharmacy to bring these innovative products to consumers nationwide," says Melissa Ayers, Vice President of Marketing & Innovation, J.R. Watkins.

J.R. Watkins MUSCLE Pain Relief line offers penetrating pain relief for muscle strains and soreness and aching joints - made with natural Camphor and added Magnesium, Vitamin D, and Peppermint. The COOLING Pain Relief line provides fast-acting pain relief for backaches and joints - made with natural Menthol and added Arnica and Vitamin E. Meet the products:

The MUSCLE Pain Relief Line-Up:

MUSCLE Pain Relief Lotion targets pain with transdermal pain relief ($16.99)



MUSCLE Pain Relief Roll-On is small enough for travel and on-the-go, perfect for targeting muscle strains at home or on-the-go ($16.99)



MUSCLE Pain Relief Spray has a unique 360 spray to easily apply from any angle to reach areas like the back ($16.99)

The COOLING Pain Relief Line-Up:

COOLING Menthol Extra Strength Pain Relief Patch is a mess-free menthol dry patch with 7.5% menthol ($15.99)



COOLING Menthol Extra Strength Pain Relief Gel has a mess-free applicator for massaging into the skin ($15.99)



COOLING Menthol Extra Strength Pain Relief Roll-On is small enough for travel and on-the-go, perfect for targeting joint pain at home or on-the-go ($15.99)



COOLING Menthol Extra Strength Pain Relief Spray lets you target hard-to-reach areas via a 360-degree spray applicator ($15.99)

The COOLING line launched on JRWatkins.com, January 26, 2021, and today, MUSCLE is now available on the brand website. The MUSCLE Pain Relief line will expand into doors nationwide with CVS Pharmacy starting March 5, 2021.

For more information, please visit www.jrwatkins.com and follow the brand on social media @jr_watkins.

About J.R. WatkinsAt J.R. Watkins , we believe in the power of nature to nurture. In age-old answers to modern-day problems. Since 1868, we have been crafting potent, plant-based personal care and natural over-the-counter remedies made with plant-based ingredients. For self-care that not only soothes, but solves.

Visit jrwaktins.com or @jr_watkins to discover more about the brand.

SOURCE J.R. Watkins