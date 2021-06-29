Natural Men's Personal Care Brand Dr. Squatch Featured At AdWeek's Social Media Week Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Squatch , the fast growing men's personal care company, is featured at AdWeek's Social Media Week LA in a presentation about Google Discovery ads, which are highly visual, personalized ad experiences to reach people who are ready to discover and engage with your brand. Dr. Squatch, known for its use of educational yet entertaining video content as a unique marketing strategy, is highlighted for its success in repurposing the viral content paired with Discovery ads.

The Dr. Squatch team notes that their success is in part due to their unique ability to make self-care approachable for men, while using a fresh and tongue-in-cheek voice. As a result of this approach, the brand saw a 400 percent lift on YoY revenue and a 33 percent boost in YoY CTR in 2020.

"We've been able to reach consumers by leveraging Discovery ads paired with our viral video content that Dr. Squatch is known for," said Dejan Rankovich, Director of Growth. "Dr. Squatch's results are a testament to how we have differentiated ourselves within the digital advertising space to meet new customers in creative and innovative ways."

"Learning how to pivot and stand out in the ever-changing digital atmosphere to reach consumers has been important for the Dr. Squatch brand. It's incredible to see our social media marketing strategy recognized as an exemplary case study," said Josh Friedman, Chief Marketing Officer.

AdWeek's Social Media Week LA is a multi-day virtual event bringing together brand and platform leaders, digital marketers, and social media practitioners to unpack the 2021 annual theme "Reinvention." The digital event, taking place from June 29-July 1, shares insights on the best ways to maximize social media marketing with actionable insights for leveling up your business strategies.

Dr. Squatch is featured in the presentation, "Spark Demand For Your Brand in the New Consumer Journey," hosted by Google's Head of Discovery Ads, Eva Valerio on June 29 at 9:35 a.m. PDT. It explores the consumer shift towards personalized content feeds and how businesses are finding success within these experiences across Google and YouTube.

About Dr. Squatch Soap CompanyDr. Squatch is a men's natural soap and personal care company, and one of the fastest-growing personal care companies in the country, reaching approximately $100 million in sales in 2020. Dr. Squatch's hero products are natural cold process bar soap, deodorant, shampoo and conditioner, and toothpaste. Dr. Squatch sells high quality, natural personal care products for men and wants all men to "Feel Like a Man, Smell Like a Champion" https://drsquatch.com .

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-mens-personal-care-brand-dr-squatch-featured-at-adweeks-social-media-week-los-angeles-301322221.html

SOURCE Dr. Squatch