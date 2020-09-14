Natural Grocers Raises Over $260,000 In August 2020 For Local Food Banks In The Communities They Serve

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers, the nation's largest family-operated natural and organic grocery retailer, together with its loyal customers, has broken its own fundraising record for a single month, in August 2020. The company raised over $260,000 for local food banks to meet the growing needs of community members experiencing food insecurity. The donation will provide its neighbors, not just with food, but with the highest quality, healthy options at affordable prices, via Natural Grocers gift cards.

Caring for our communities in this capacity is anchored in the details of our origin story, including the community food cabinet that Margaret Isely, Natural Grocers' co-founder, kept in our first store. When a family in need came in, Margaret would open the cabinet to provide them with all the ingredients for a nutritious meal. We can't have a community food cabinet in every store now, so instead food bank fundraisers have become a mainstay of company-wide programs throughout the year, including a 5-cent donation every time customers purchase a reusable bag or bring their own. August's record-breaking fundraising donation was driven by several initiatives, such as the 5-cent bag contribution, our 65 th Anniversary sales-based donation, and our customers' generosity.

In principle and in action, Natural Grocers was founded on a "Commitment to Community." The Isely family believes that everyone deserves to have access to fresh, affordable high-quality foods, household essentials, and dietary supplements. We look forward to the opportunity for the company to break its own record once again because of our commitment to making a healthier lifestyle affordable for all.

"We are humbled by the response from customers and the hard work from our good4u SM Crew in making August our best fundraising month ever for local food banks in the cities and towns we serve," commented Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers' Co-President. "At a time when the need for nutritious groceries and high-quality essentials is immense, we are proud to be able to service our communities with gift cards so they can feed themselves and their families in healthful ways."

Now, in September, we are focusing our fundraising goals for our new planet-loving partnership with the non-profit organization Beyond Pesticides. Together, we will develop synthetic pesticide-free parks in our communities, making them safer for our neighbors to enjoy. With the goal of raising $100,000, we will have two in-store fundraising opportunities this month:

Natural Grocers Donations: We will give $1 to Beyond Pesticides for every reusable, limited-edition "Organic Month Headquarters®" shopping bag purchased (retail price: $1.99 ).

to Beyond Pesticides for every reusable, limited-edition "Organic Month Headquarters®" shopping bag purchased (retail price: ). Customer Donations: Customers can make contributions to Beyond Pesticides ( $1 , $5 or $10 ) at any one of Natural Grocers' 159 store locations.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ®Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices, and free, science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 159 stores in 20 states. Follow Natural Grocers on social media via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. #NaturalGrocers

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/natural-grocers-raises-over-260-000-in-august-2020-for-local-food-banks-in-the-communities-they-serve-301128606.html

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.