Natural Gas Thermally Activated Shutoffs

ROSELLE, N.J., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TECO® Americas' FireBag®, a thermally activated shutoff (TAS), provides greater fire safety for gas utility customers when installed in conjunction with the natural gas meter piping system. And importantly, the TECO FireBag provides verifiable proof that gas supply was automatically shut down in fire situations, averting potential liability exposure, and possibly reductions in insurance coverage. Approved by the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities, the TECO FireBag provides the level of fire safety required by MA General Laws Section 75A of Chapter 164, Ruling #14899 ( March 1974) Section 8 (c) and (d).

The TECO FireBag manufactured and tested to the European DIN 3586 Standard, ensures increased levels of public safety beyond the Massachusetts baseline requirements.

Through two extensive testing evaluations Gas Technology Institute (GTI) confirms the TECO FireBag meets and exceeds the following stringent Massachusetts fire safety requirements:

MA CODE : Approved fire device shall become operative at an ambient temp not exceeding 250° F under normal operating conditions. FIREBAG: TECO FireBag closes at 203° F-212° F MA CODE : On closure, leakage shall not exceed 1% of the flow from the open end of the gas pipe fifty feet in length FIREBAG: TECO FireBag provides gas tight seal, blocking gas flow for at least 60 minutes at temperature of 1,697° F MA CODE : Approved device shall be installed no more than 12" from the inlet side of the meter and not to exceed 36" on specific approval. FIREBAG: Multiple configurations allow device to be installed upstream of the meter or directly into a meter bar proving greater access to meet code requirements. FIREBAG: As an additional benefit, once triggered, the TECO FireBag continues to provide a gas tight seal under intense heat (1202°F or higher) for 30 minutes, allowing time for first responders' arrival and response, per DIN 3586 Standards.

The highly respected Fire & Risk Alliance's professional fire protection engineers performed convective and radiant thermal exposure tests on the FireBag to document and verify the FireBag's safety and performance. The company evaluates solutions for fire protection, risk, and life safety projects. Products used by Fire Departments typically undergo convective and radiant thermal tests to assure product safety in fire situations. Many of the largest U.S. fire departments rely on Fire & Risk Alliance's safety and performances tests when evaluating critical products used to protect fire fighters.

Currently over 12.5 million TECO FireBag units are installed worldwide, with over 100,000 units installed in North America. The TECO FireBag is installed by natural gas utility companies throughout the Northeast and licensed installers and plumbers.

Safety Features

The TECO FireBag's safety features makes it the preferred gas thermal activated shutoff:

Automatically stops gas flow at stated temperature when exposed to fire

Maintains shut-off requirements for time and temperature during a fire

Holds gas tight pressure after thermal cooling

Ease of installation

NO required maintenance during lifetime of piping system

To request the following independent FireBag test reports, email inquiry@tecoamericas.com:

Gas Technology Institute (GTI) on reliability in stopping gas flow when exposed to elevated temperatures from a structure fire

Fire & Risk Alliance on convective and radiant thermal exposure tests

About Teco ® Americas

Teco Americas is a privately held company that sells innovative fire safety products to gas utilities, commercial kitchens, original equipment manufacturers (e.g. furnaces), and residential end users.

