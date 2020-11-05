Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Reporting Date And Earnings Call

Midland, TX, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) - Get Report, a leading provider of gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry, announced today that the Company intends to file its Form 10-Q after the market close on Monday, November 16, 2020 and expects to hold its earnings call on November 17, 2020 at 10:00 am CST (11:00 a.m. EST). All attendees can join the call by dialing 877-358-7306, pass code "Natural Gas Services".

Today, the Company filed Form 12b-25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in order to extend the due date of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020 (the "Quarterly Report") for five calendar days, as permitted by Rule 12b-25 under the Securities Exchange Act.

In its Form 12b-25 filing the company explained that the Quarterly Report could not be filed within the prescribed time period due to the fact that the Company was unable to finalize its financial results without unreasonable expense or effort, which resulted primarily from circumstances related to the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic outbreak.

Due to continued and resurgent positive COVID-19 cases in the Midland, Texas area, including exposure and positive tests among the Company's professional staff and immediate families, the Company's corporate headquarters has remained closed and staffed at minimum levels throughout the past and present quarter and is closed currently. The office closure and staffing challenges resulted in delays in our collection and assimilation of financial data related to the completion of our interim financial statements required for our Quarterly Report.

About Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS)

NGS is a leading provider of gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry. The Company manufactures, fabricates, rents, sells and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. NGS is headquartered in Midland, Texas, with fabrication facilities located in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Midland, Texas, and service facilities located in major oil and natural gas producing regions in the U.S. Additional information can be found at www.ngsgi.com .

Alicia DadaInvestor Relations(432) 262-2700 Alicia.Dada@ngsgi.com www.ngsgi.com