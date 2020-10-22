WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a vast market of emerging products, Natural Energy Lozenges have the advantage being invented by James Matthews, M.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a vast market of emerging products, Natural Energy Lozenges have the advantage being invented by James Matthews, M.D. who hopes that his technical approach to product development will raise the bar for energy supplements.

This article represents the fifth in a series intended to illuminate some of the many elements of Natural Energy Lozenges, which have been referred to as, "Stacked Nutrition, designed by a Physician."

As a recap, so far, we've explained how Natural Energy Lozenges delivers unprecedented metabolic support of: Blood Flow (1), Concentration (2) and Energy. (3) (4)(5)

And today, we're going to discuss how Natural Energy Lozenges Delivers 3x: Sublingually, Ecofriendly, and Guaranteed.

Sublingually: Sublingual delivery of nutraceuticals is growing in popularity because absorption occurs directly in the mouth, as compared to swallowing, where the intestine-liver axis first-pass metabolism can significantly influence drug or nutraceutical metabolism. (6)

Ecofriendly: Did you know that every single energy drink out there is in fact, mostly water? It is in true. And, that water is heavy, and, it's not only costly to ship all of that water all around, but it's costly to the environment too. Consider the energy costs and carbon footprint of the energy needed to transport water, something everyone already has in their own home. Is this wise stewardship of our environment? Now, consider the energy costs of transporting one or two bottles of Natural Energy Lozenges, weighing only 1.5 ounces for a bottle of 30 Lozenges, and you'll see why Natural Energy Lozenges is currently being considered for several best new Eco-Friendly product awards.

Guaranteed: Natural Energy Lozenges, LLC, stands by our product 100% and offers a full refund, with no questions asked, to anyone who is not fully satisfied with our offer of unprecedented metabolic support of your: Blood flow, Concentration and Energy. No other vitamin-energy lozenge on the market offers all of this caffeine-free metabolic support in one lozenge.

Our innovative vitamin-energy lozenges are now available for purchase online through our website, www.NaturalEnergy.us, and on Amazon. (7)

They're rapidly becoming a customer favorite among people who are looking for fast, convenient and novel support of: blood flow, concentration and energy, without the crash associated with caffeinated products.

James Matthews, MDNatural Energy Lozenges, LLC301 Steeple Chase Dr, Ste 108 Prince Frederick, MD 20678Phone: (443) 295 - 7215 www.NaturalEnergy.usEmail: 257311@email4pr.com

