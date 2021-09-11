Natural And Organic Personal Care Product Market Research 2020-2024|Post-Pandemic Industry Planning Structure|17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography-Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 " report has been added to Technavio's offering.

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography-Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 " report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The potential growth difference for the natural and organic personal care product market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 6.46 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, View Report Snapshot Right Here! .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increasing global awareness about natural and organic personal care products is one of the key market drivers and its measure is expected to be high during 2024. However, factors such as the high cost of natural and organic personal care products and stringent regulatory guidelines will challenge the market's growth.

The natural and organic personal care product market report is segmented by Product (skin care, hair care, cosmetics, and others), Geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and Distribution channel (offline and online). Moreover, North America will be the leading region with 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key country of the market and held 26.00%-27.00% of the global market share in 2019.

Companies Mentioned

Beiersdorf AG

Johnson & Johnson

The Body Shop International Ltd.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Co.

