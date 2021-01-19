NATSO Board Of Directors Appoints Andrew Richard An At-Large Director

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO, the national trade association representing truckstops and travel plazas, is pleased to announce that Andrew Richard, Chief Executive Officer of Omaha, Nebraska-based Sapp Bros. Inc., and President of Sapp Bros. Petroleum Inc., has been appointed as an at-large director on the NATSO Board of Directors.

Richard started with Sapp. Bros. in December 2009. He has held positions on both the wholesale fuel and travel center sides of the business. Throughout his career with Sapp Bros., Richard has sold lubricants, bought and sold fuel, led the team selling over-the-road fleet deals and served as the president of wholesale division. He has held his current position of CEO since 2018.

Richard is one of nine grandchildren of Bill Sapp, a founder of Sapp Bros., which operates 17 full-service travel centers, primarily located on Interstate-80, and is a leading petroleum wholesale distributor. "The biggest thing I learned from Bill is you have to treat people how you want to be treated," he said. "It starts with your teammates who are serving the customers and then the customers."

Before joining Sapp Bros., Richard worked in real estate developing Walgreens locations and worked for General Electric. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in finance from the University of Nebraska.

"Andy has a vast knowledge of the truckstop and travel plaza industry, and I am certain our board and our membership will benefit from all that he can share with us as we work to advance the industry and meet the needs of professional drivers as well as the traveling public," said NATSO President and CEO Lisa Mullings.

Richard said he is honored to join the NATSO Board. "NATSO is the most productive organization out there, serving everyone in the industry. It represents its members well, and I'm really proud to be a part of the membership and certainly to be part of the Board," he said.

Additionally, the NATSO Board of Directors appointed Bob Bolduc, CEO of Pride Stores, as Chairman-Elect, effective immediately, and Adam Harrell, Channel Manager-Truckstop/Government/Intermodal of Bridgestone Commercial Solutions, as an Allied Director.

Rounding out NATSO's Executive Committee are Delia Moon Meier, Senior Vice President, Iowa 80 Group and Cat Scale Co., Chairman; Bob Wollenman, Deluxe Truck Stop, Past Chair; Jimmy Haslam, Pilot Company, Secretary/Treasurer; and Lisa Mullings, NATSO President and Chief Executive Officer.

NATSO ( NATSO.com ) is the professional trade association representing America's travel plaza and truckstop industry, and serves as the voice in Washington, D.C., for off-highway fuel retailers. Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel plaza and truckstop industry; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate.

