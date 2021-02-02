NATSO Board Of Directors Appoints Adam Harrell Allied Director

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO, the national trade association representing truckstops and travel plazas, is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has appointed Adam Harrell, Truckstop Account Manager of Bridgestone Commercial Solutions, as an Allied Director.

Harrell started with Bridgestone in 2012, holding various roles within the commercial business. Harrell first served as a senior sales analyst for Bridgestone's company-owned dealers. Most recently, Harrell served as the commercial sales manager covering the Memphis and East Arkansas Territory.

Harrell started his career as a fleet manager for JB Hunt Transport after earning a Bachelor's Degree in business from the University of Arkansas. During his years with Bridgestone, he also earned his MBA from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

"We look forward to Adam sharing his insights and expertise with our Board and our members," said NATSO President and CEO Lisa Mullings.

The NATSO Board of Directors also appointed Bob Bolduc, Chief Executive Officer of Pride Stores, as Chairman-Elect, and Andrew Richard, Chief Executive Officer of Sapp Bros. Inc., and President of Sapp Bros. Petroleum Inc., as At-Large Director.

Rounding out NATSO's Executive Committee are Delia Moon Meier, Senior Vice President, Iowa 80 Group and Cat Scale Co., Chairman; Bob Wollenman, Deluxe Truck Stop, Past Chair; Jimmy Haslam, Pilot Company, Secretary/Treasurer; and Lisa Mullings, NATSO President and Chief Executive Officer.

NATSO ( NATSO.com ) is the professional trade association representing America's travel plaza and truckstop industry, and serves as the voice in Washington, D.C., for off-highway fuel retailers. Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel plaza and truckstop industry; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate.

