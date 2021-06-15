Nationwide Title Clearing Receives USF Diversity Equity And Inclusion In The Workplace Certificate

PALM HARBOR, Fla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide Title Clearing (NTC) is pleased to announce the acceptance of USF Muma College of Business' certificate focusing on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in the workplace. The company's Vice President of Human Resources, Tonie Popovich and Assistant Vice President, Chelsea Rhody, completed the course with tools to increase employee DE&I effort, and create a more supportable business model that embraces equity and inclusion.

"NTC recognizes that, in order to be successful, a company is made up of individuals with a diverse mix of qualities, experience and work styles that tend to have available a richer set of ideas, perspectives and approaches to a business," said Popovich. "That is why we make every effort to make sure each employee within NTC feels welcomes, respected, supported and valued as a team member."

The course was organized to guide participants through a range of lesson plans to enhance their emotional intelligence and understanding of unconscious bias, including bias within themselves. USF incorporated experts in the Diversity and Inclusion fields who led the modules, teaching participants effective strategies and best practices on how to grow and manage a workforce with different races, genders, religions, sexual orientations and more. The course showed how implementing these efforts can help not only the community at large, but the company itself.

Upon receiving the workplace certificate, NTC recently launched a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Program for all employees. The mission of the company's DE&I program is to continue to maintain a workplace culture that recognizes and values differences.

NTC DE&I Efforts implemented to improve its company culture include:

Partnerships with community and national organizations such as: Boys and Girls Club of Tampa , St. Pete Pride, NAACP and more

DE&I Corner in the monthly company newsletter "NTC People"

Implemented new protocols on CEO statements addressing social injustice issues in our Nation

The program seeks to ensure fair treatment, equality of opportunity to grow and thrive, and build a impeccable workplace community. Through the DE&I Program, employees can look forward to speakers, trainings, employee forums, resources and continued support. Included in NTC's future efforts, a media center of monthly PowerPoint presentations and resources shared with NTC executives and management will be implemented.

"At NTC, we are committed to continuing our research, education and incorporation of these efforts long-term," said John Hillman, Chief Executive Officer.

