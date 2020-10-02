Nationwide Provider Of Personalized Healthcare Acquires South Carolina Holistic Medical Clinic

FLINT, Mich., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health, LLC, a nationwide provider of personalized functional and integrative medicine, has acquired Wellness by Design, a holistic medical clinic based in Greenville, South Carolina.

Led by Connie Casebolt, MD, Wellness by Design partners with patients to help them achieve optimal health by addressing the underlying cause of disease through award-winning holistic services. Dr. Casebolt is a board-certified physician in Family Practice with over thirty years' experience practicing medicine. She is also an international speaker, lifestyle architect, and best-selling author of the book "Wellness by Design" which has been famously endorsed by Suzanne Somers, Ellen Degeneres, and Jimmy Kimmel.

" Connie Casebolt's patient-focused philosophy aligns directly with everything we are doing at Forum Health. Both she and her staff are dedicated to providing the highest level of care possible using Forum Health's holistic and personalized medicine approach. We are very excited for them to continue that legacy as part of the Forum Health family," said Forum Health CEO, Phil Hagerman.

With an integrative approach to medicine, Dr. Casebolt educates patients on detoxification, nutrition, hormone balance, gut health, nutrient therapy, and exercise to restore and maintain optimal health. Her passion is finding and fixing the root cause of disease and is dedicated to helping her patients feel healthy revitalized.

"I'm excited to become a partner with Forum Health, an organization dedicated to bringing effective Functional and Integrative medicine to as many people as possible," says Dr. Casebolt. "I look forward with excitement to the future knowing that this partnership will help me serve my existing patients better and also reach even more people."

About Forum Health

Forum Health LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare. Steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine, Forum Health providers take a root-cause approach to care. They listen and dig deep — exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. To learn more, visit forumhealth.com .

To learn more, visit our practice location page .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nationwide-provider-of-personalized-healthcare-acquires-south-carolina-holistic-medical-clinic-301144931.html

SOURCE Forum Health LLC