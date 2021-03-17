Nations Lending Names Jeff Williams Raleigh Branch Manager

RALEIGH, N.C., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nations Lending, the rapidly expanding full-service mortgage lender, continued to build its team and geographic footprint today with the addition of Jeff Williams, who will serve as branch manager at the company's Raleigh, North Carolina location.

Williams is a seasoned mortgage professional with more than 21 years of experience in the lending industry. Most recently, he served as a producer at Certainty Home Loans, before which he spent five years at Gateway Mortgage. He prides himself on his ability to close loans on time and delivering the highest level of service, whether it's for a first-time homebuyer or a borrower going through the refinance process.

"Jeff is another great addition to the team, and we look forward to many years seeing him flourish in the Nations family," said Kathryn Edelen, Regional Sales Manager at Nations Lending. "We'll be able to offer him the technology and marketing support he'll need for the rapidly growing Raleigh Market, which continues to entice buyers from all across the country."

Originally from Burlington, North Carolina, Williams has spent time all over the south before settling in to Raleigh.

"The Triangle is a great location - for families, for researchers, for entrepreneurs, and so much more," Williams said. "Over the years I've seen the community grow and thrive, and I look forward to helping people get into their dream homes here."

About Nations LendingNations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 800, combined, at corporate headquarters in the Cleveland, Ohio area and throughout more than 90 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "home loans. made human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, etc. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. Inc. 5000 recognized Nations Lending as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country in 2018, and the company was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine and Scotsman Guide in 2019. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.

