Nations Lending Announces John Owens As Vice President Of Strategic Growth

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nations Lending , a leading full-service national mortgage lender, has selected John Owens as Vice President of Strategic Growth.

Owens will play a critical role in driving production strategy, identifying growth opportunities and tapping into exceptional talent throughout the United States. He will report to Corey Caster, Executive Vice President of National Production.

"John is an outstanding leader with a proven track record," Caster said. "He brings a wealth of experience we can leverage to focus on big opportunities. We're thrilled to have John joining us, and I know he'll bring continued success to our organization."

With over 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry, Owens has served in many roles, from developing sales channels within wholesale to overseeing national business development. Most recently, he successfully led national recruiting at Academy Mortgage for the last five years.

Now, Owens will lead Nations Lending on its path to becoming a Top 10 Independent Mortgage Bank. Fostering the company's diverse and welcoming culture is an essential part of that goal, he said.

"Nations Lending has a stellar culture that's all about family, purpose and transparency," Owens said. "Our task will be to keep what we have and then build upon it with likeminded, top-flight talent to ensure our culture remains intact. We'll share our story across the country so more people can experience what Nations Lending has to offer."

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and employs more than 1,000, combined, at corporate headquarters in the Cleveland, Ohio area and throughout more than 90 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of "home loans. made human.™" an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer's needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, etc. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates.

