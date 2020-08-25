Nationally-ranked Pediatric Hospital Selects Medline To Transform Supply Chain Through Innovative Logistics Solutions

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pediatric clinical staff and those in their care will soon benefit from a new relationship announced today between Medline and Texas Children's Hospital, a U.S. News & World Report Best Children's Hospital Honor Roll organization. The multi-year, $140 million prime vendor partnership is rooted in enhancing operational and clinical efficiencies across Texas Children's vast network of care.

Texas Children's Hospital selected Medline as their new distributor, ushering in a new way to think about how to maximize supply chain capabilities to support high-quality care.

"Nothing in health care is one size fits all, especially when working with the pediatric population," says Brian Adcock, vice president of corporate sales, Medline. "After taking the time to deeply understand their obstacles and where the organization wanted to go, we are now on a path to customize and execute on a game plan that will enhance Texas Children's Hospital today and beyond."

Learn how Medline tailors solutions across the entire continuum of care as a manufacturer and distributor by visiting https://www.medline.com/pages/supply-chain.

