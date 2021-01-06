Nationally Ranked CPA And Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) To Host Cash Protection Webinar For Construction Organizations

ENTERPRISE, Ala., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) has announced a free webinar entitled, "Surviving in a Tough Economy: Cash Protection Strategies During an Economic Downturn," featuring CRI Partners Larry May and R. A. Bobbi Hayes. This webinar will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.

This live webinar will discuss the different items you and your construction business should consider during an economic downturn. Presenters will explain how different businesses can properly manage workload by recognizing the pitfalls of buying cost-prohibitive work to in turn maximize overall bonding capacity. Session participants can expect an in-depth understanding of how to determine their business' total costs and the reasons and repercussions behind turning down costly work. To register, please visit https://bit.ly/35dbp8j.

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, business consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

