Nationally Ranked CPA And Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Prepares To Host CPE-Eligible Outsourced Accounting Webinar

ENTERPRISE, Ala., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) has announced a complimentary webinar entitled, "Accounting & Business Outsourcing: The Whens, the Whys, and the Benefits for Your Organization," featuring partners from across the firm who serve as thought leaders for this industry. This webinar will take place on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.

This live event will take a deep dive into how outsourcing certain accounting, bookkeeping, and business support processes allows you to shift your resource focus to core business functions and analysis, while minimizing risk and maximizing efficiency. Presenters will discuss the benefits of outsourcing some or all of your accounting and business functions, decision qualifications for how many internal roles to augment with outsourcing, as well as how automation is disrupting these service offerings. Attendees of this webinar are eligible to receive one hour of CPE credit. To register, please visit https://bit.ly/2Z2BmnU.

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, business consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

Media Contact Cheryl Hunt, Director of Marketing629.208.7705 chunt@cricpa.com

