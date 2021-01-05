Nationally-Ranked CPA And Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) Prepares To Host CPE-Eligible Cybersecurity Webinar

ENTERPRISE, Ala., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) has announced the second installment of the free webinar series entitled, "Gone Phishing: Don't Fail the Test Against Social Engineering," featuring CRI's Director of IT Audits and Assurance, David Mills , and CRI Partner Tyler Mills . This webinar will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. CST.

This live event will take a closer look at some of the reasons many people still fail social engineering tests from online attackers, as well as discuss the psychology behind these kinds of cyberattacks. Participants can expect to learn various tactics and recommendations to assist with the training and preparation against potential future social engineering attacks. Attendees of this webinar are eligible to receive one hour of CPE credit. To register, please visit https://bit.ly/3nih7MR.

About Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI's industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI's portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, business consulting, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

Media Contact Cheryl Hunt, Director of Marketing 629.208.7705 chunt@cricpa.com

Related Images

carr-riggs-ingram-llc.jpg Carr, Riggs & Ingram, LLC

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nationally-ranked-cpa-and-advisory-firm-carr-riggs--ingram-cri-prepares-to-host-cpe-eligible-cybersecurity-webinar-301200516.html

SOURCE Carr, Riggs & Ingram